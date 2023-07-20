The Racine Kiwanis played what coach Jack Schiestle said was their best game of the season before losing 9-8 to the Brookfield Blue Sox in a Land O’ Lakes League game Wednesday night at Horlick Field.

After Jacob Pederson singled in Matt Friesema and Kody Krekling to pull the Kiwanis to within 9-8 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Tre Hatfield came to bat with two outs. Hatfield hit a line drive to third base, ending the game.

“I started screaming,” Schiestle said. “ I thought it was going to be a hit.”

The Kiwanis (6-16) took a 6-0 lead in the second inning with the help of RBI singles by Krekling, Hatfield, Carson Reinhardt and Sebastian Rublis.

Hatfield, who is 15, went 2 for 5 with a run and an RBI. Both of his hits came with two strikes. Friesema went 2 for 4 with a double, stole two bases, scored two runs and was hit by a pitch. And Reinhardt went 2 for 4 with a run.

The Kiwanis lost to the Blue Sox 12-0 June 21 at Horlick Field.

Their next game is Wednesday, July 26, when they host the Kenosha Kings in a 7:30 p.m. game at Horlick Field.