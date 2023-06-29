Park High School graduate Noah Johnson was in control through five innings, but the Racine Kiwanis went on to lose 10-0 to the Kenosha Kings Wednesday night in a Land O' Lakes League game at Carthage College.

Johnson allowed five hits and one earned run before he slipped on the mound and had to leave the game.

"He absolutely pitched tremendously," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.

Following Johnson's departure, the Kings coasted to the victory. Logan LaBuda pitched two innings of relief for the Kiwanis (5-10), allowing three hits and no runs.

Jacob Pederson went 2 for 3 for the Kiwanis. Sebastian Rublis, Tre Hatfield and Freisema each added a hit. Rylan Taylor walked and stole a base.

The Kiwanis host the Waterford Rivermen at noon Saturday at Horlick Field. On Sunday, they host the Burlington Barons at noon at Horlick Field.