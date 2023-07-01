A strong pitching performance by Kody Krekling was wasted by the Racine Kiwanis in their 9-2 Land O'Lakes League loss to the Waterford Rivermen Saturday at Horlick Field.

Krekling, a Prairie School graduate, allowed just two earned runs in 6⅓ innings. He struck out six and walked four.

Logan LaBuda did not allow an earned run in 2⅔ innings for the Kiwanis (5-11).

"Our last two games, we played very well," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. "We don't have a lot of hitting, but our pitching and defense are getting better."

The Kiwanis scored their two runs in the eighth inning when Carson Reinhardt walked, Sebastian Rublis singled, Rylan Taylor singled in Reinhardt and Krekling drove in Rublis.

Reinhardt, a third baseman, went 2 for 3. Case graduate Matt Friesema doubled.