Carson Reinhardt and Sebastian Rublis each had three hits, but the Racine Kiwanis' season ended Saturday with a 13-5 Land O' Lakes League playoff loss to the Sussex Cardinals in Sussex.

Rublis, playing center field, went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and was hit by a pitch. Reinhardt, a third baseman, went 3 for 5.

Also leading the Kiwanis (9-19) were Alex Sadowski (1 for 4, two runs) and Jacob Thoresen (1 for 1, stolen base). Rylan Taylor, Tre Hatfield and Matt Kirchoff each had a hit and catcher Jayden Wendt threw out two runners.

With Aidan Trusky and Logan LaBuda unavailable, Park High School graduate Noah Johnson pitched on short rest. While he struggled, Johnson was singled out by Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle.

"He did a wonderful job for us this year," Schiestle said. "He was our workhorse. Every time we needed a pitcher, Noah said, 'Give me the ball.' "

The Kiwanis played without four starters Saturday. Last season, they eliminated the Cardinals in the playoffs.

"Everybody wants to come back," Schiestle said of his players. "I really liked the team we had this year."