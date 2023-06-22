The Racine Kiwanis were limited to one hit in a 12-0 loss to the Brookfield Blue Sox Wednesday night in a Land O’ Lakes League game at Horlick Field.

Rylan Taylor singled in the sixth inning for the Kiwanis’ only hit. The game was shortened to seven innings because of the 10-run rule.

Noah Johnson pitched four innings of relief for the Kiwanis (5-9). He struck out five and allowed two earned runs.

“I’m not used to this, but the kids are learning,” Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. “We’re just young, but we’re trying like crazy.”

A noon doubleheader against the Kenosha Kings Sunday in Kenosha has been cancelled because of a shortage of umpires. The Kiwanis’ next game is 7:30 p.m., Wednesday against the Kings in Kenosha.