The Racine Kiwanis recovered from a late-season dry spell to win two games Sunday afternoon in Merton. They qualified for the Land O' Lakes League Eastern Division playoffs with a 10-0 victory over the Merton Tigers and then rallied to defeat the Hartford Oilers 10-6 in a first-round game.

Aidan Trusky, who plays for UW-Whitewater, pitched a two-hitter against Merton in a game that was ended after the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule. Trusky (4-3, 3.98 ERA) struck out 11 and walked one.

The Kiwanis took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Sebastian Rublis singled, stole second and then scored on Matt Friesema's single. They extended that lead to 4-0 in the third inning with the help of RBI doubles by Jacob Pederson and Jayden Wendt.

Rublis went 3 for 3, Logan LaBuda went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Kody Krekling went 2 for 3. Carson Reinhardt also had an RBI.

The Kiwanis (9-18) then rallied from a 6-0 deficit in the fourth inning to defeat the Oilers in the second game.

They pulled to within 6-2 in the fourth inning on a two-run double by Krekling. In the the sixth inning, Rylan Taylor doubled in Rublis to make it 6-3.

The Kiwanis then went ahead 7-6 in the eighth inning on an RBI single by Taylor, a two-run double by pinch-hitter Noah Johnson and an RBI single by Reinhardt.

In the ninth inning, Johnson singled in Krekling and Taylor and Alex Sadowski singled in LaBuda.

Leighten Costello (1-1), who also plays for UW-Whitewater, earned the victory with three innings of relief. He struck out six.

Johnson stayed on the pitch after his two-run double and retired the side in order in the eighth inning. He then worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning to secure the victory.

Johnson went 2 for 2 with three RBIs in the second game.

"Everybody put the best they had together," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.

The Kiwanis continue in the playoffs with a noon game against the Sussex Cardinals Saturday in Sussex. The Cardinals have defeated the Kiwanis three times this season.