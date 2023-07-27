Noah Johnson recovered after a rough first inning in the Racine Kiwanis' 5-2 Land O' Lakes League loss to the Kenosha Kings Wednesday night at Horlick Field.

After allowing three runs on five hits in the first inning, Johnson settled down to pitch a complete game. He allowed four earned runs, struck out four and walked three.

"After that first inning, he was just tremendous," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.

Jayden Wendt and Alex Sadowski each had RBI singles in the second inning for the Kiwanis (6-17).

The Kiwanis play the Burlington Barons Sunday in a noon doubleheader at Burlington's Beaumont Field. Mike Meyer, Jim Pankratz, and Bob Schilz will be inducted into Burlington's Hall of Fame during ceremonies that afternoon.