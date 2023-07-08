Behind the pitching of Jacob Thoresen, the Racine Kiwanis edged Crystal Lake (Ill.) 2-1 in the final game of the Teddy Miller Memorial Tournament Saturday at Horlick Field.

Thoresen (2-2) allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one in seven innings. After Crystal Lake loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning, Hatfield escaped the jam by allowing just one run.

“He pitched a fabulous game,” Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said after his team improved to 6-11.

After Crystal Lake took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, the Kiwanis quickly tied the score. With two outs, Matt Friesema hit a fly over the centerfielder’s head for a triple and Alex Sadowski drove him home with a single to left field.

The Kiwanis went ahead in the sixth inning. Friesema was hit by a pitch, Sadowski bunted him to second and Carson Reinhardt singled. Tre Hatfield singled to load the bases and then pinch-hitter Jacob Pederson hit a deep fly ball to center field to score Friesema.

Reinhardt went 2 for 3 while Sadowski went 1 for 1 with a walk, RBI and stolen base.