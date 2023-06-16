The Racine Steelheads won both games of a doubleheader against the Stone Bank Generals Wednesday at Horlick Field.

In the first game, Steelheads pitcher Riley Gavigan threw a no-hitter in an 8-0 victory, striking out eight. First baseman Michael Neimeyer led the offensive charge, going 2 for 3 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI. Catcher Lucas Wright went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and right fielder Cam Gulotta and second baseman Connor Blaeske each drove in two runs.

In game two, a 9-8 Steelheads victory, they trailed the Generals early, but fought back with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning. Gavigan, who played at shortstop, went 1 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs, two stolen bases and a run scored, and left fielder Dylan Hayek went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Pitchers Easton Charpentier and Nate Callis combined for 11 strikeouts and eight hits allowed.