After missing out on playing baseball two of the last four seasons, Matt Friesema is looking forward to his new opportunity.

The 2020 Case High School graduate is receiving an athletic grant to play for Grace College, an NAIA program in Winona Lake, Ind. Friesema, primarily a shortstop, played for Milwaukee Area Technical College after graduating from Case.

He missed his senior season at Case in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, after starting for MATC in 2021, he missed the following season with a back injury.

He has been the leader of a young Racine Kiwanis team this summer, hitting .398 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 12 RBIs. He also has stolen four bases.

“I think it’s a real great opportunity — just to grow as a human, to grow in my faith and grow in baseball and also to earn my degree,” said Friesema, who was ranked 31st in his class at Case and plans to pursue a degree in exercise science. “

Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle feels Friesema has been an anchor for his infield and has mentored 15-year-old second baseman Tre Hatfield.

“He’s just an outstanding ball player, but more importantly than that, he’s a phenomenal young man,” Schiestle said. “Matt has never, in all the games that we’ve played, given me a problem.

“He’s a team leader and he’s playing alongside a 15-year-old second baseman. He’s teaching ‘Nails’ (Hatfield) the way to play second base. He helps out tremendously with our team.”