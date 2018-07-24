BURLINGTON — More than 625,000 youngsters from the United States and Canada participated in over 4,500 local competitions to get to the 2018 National Pitch, Hit & Run Finals in Washington, D.C.
Out of all those kids, Burlington’s Kenneth Kerkhoff III, also known as Trey, qualified to compete in the finals and placed second in the 9-10 year-old division on July 16 at Nationals Park.
“It was fun because I got to compete against the best of the best,” said the 10-year-old Trey. “I never imagined that I’d get the opportunity to do this.”
“Ever since he was a little boy, my son has been working his butt off,” said Trey’s father, Kenneth Kerkhoff Jr., 57. “I’ve instilled in him that it’s a team game, you can’t win without the eight other guys around you.”
While baseball is a team sport, the Pitch, Hit & Run competition gave the Burlington native a chance to showcase his individual skills.
In the competition, participants get points based on how well they do in each category. The pitching portion tests how accurately a competitor could throw strikes to a designated target from a specific distance (35 feet for the softball division and 45 feet for the baseball division).
Underhand and overhand pitching was allowed and each attempt hitting any portion of the target gave the participant 75 points.
The hitting portion measured a competitor’s ability to hit from a tee, along a tape measure from home plate, toward straight-away center field. Hits were measured for distance and accuracy. The running portion timed each competitor’s speed in a 120-foot sprint.
Trey, who attends St. Mary’s Catholic School in Burlington, plays travel baseball in the all-star program, so it was difficult for him to attend qualifiers for the Pitch, Hit & Run event. He competed in a qualifier in June at Miller Park in Milwaukee.
“We had to rush from Miller Park to Crystal Lake because he had a game at noon and there was no way he was missing that,” Kerkhoff said. “And it was pure chance that he was even able to attend the sectional qualifying event because his weekend tournament got cancelled.”
After sectionals, MLB Network announced who was invited to participate in the national finals, held during the All-Star break. Trey’s name appeared.
“I kept laughing and then crying, then laughing again,” Kerkhoff said. “I’ve never felt more proud as a father.”
Trey fared well at nationals, winning the hitting and running portions in his age group. But the eventual winner—Tate Meier of Washington D.C.—edged Trey out in pitching.
“The kid that represented the Nationals hit one more target than Trey,” Kerkhoff said. “So [Trey] was down by 75 points going into the hit and run portions of the competition. That 75 point gap was just too much to overcome.”
Following the competition, Trey and his father had full access to the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, all expenses paid. “Trey was out there shagging fly balls,” Kerkhoff said. “He ran down a ball from [Alex] Bregman that hit off the top of the wall in left field.”
Trey plans to keep baseball in his life for as long as he can.
“I definitely want to play ball at the professional level,” Trey said. “Maybe one day I can even become a GM for the Brewers. One of my goals in life is to be successful. And success doesn’t happen without hard work.”
Trey’s grandmother, Kay, was overjoyed with her grandson’s performance. “We are so proud of all that he has accomplished already,” she said. “We know there will be more to come for Trey.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.