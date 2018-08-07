The Burlington Barons took advantage of six errors by Waterford to beat the Riverman 12-4 on Tuesday night at Waterford and claim the top seed in the Land O’ Lakes league playoffs.
Burlington’s Dylan Friend had three hits and three RBIs at the Barons won the winner-take-all game and finished the season 14-3 in LOL games. The Rivermen dropped to 13-4 in league games.
Barons’ starter Kyle Gendron threw five innings, allowed three runs on five hits, and struck out five. Noah Brower worked three no-hit innings in relief, striking out five.
The Rivermen took an early lead in the first inning on a bloop single, but were then held scoreless until the fifth inning.
With the win, Burlington received a bye in the first round of the playoffs. They will take on the lowest remaining seed in the second round of the playoffs on Sunday at Burlington.
