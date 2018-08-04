Some low times were posted at the UW-Parkside Summer XC Classic on the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course in Somers.
The victor in the 5K was Milo Altanirano, 18, of Racine. He set a pace of 5:45 per minute and finished in 17:53.3. He was followed by four Kenosha residents: Armando Torres (18:16.4), Brandon Knick (18:26.2), Freddy Garcia (18:29.6) and Jacob Marker (19:02.07).
Racine runners Vincent Guardiola, 17, (19:09.4) and Joshua Kaestner, 18, (19:27.0) took sixth and seventh place, respectively.
The fastest female was Gwen Richardson out of Elkhorn. The 15-year-old finished in 20:51.9.
In the 4-kilometer race, 13-year-old Nolan Boerner from Mount Pleasant won by more than 30 seconds with a time of 17:51.
He was followed by Zackery Meyer and Gabriel Chavez, both of Kenosha, who were separated by exactly 8 seconds.
13-year-old Ashley Coe of Lindenhurst, Illinois, placed fourth and was the first female across the line. Her time was 19:27.9.
