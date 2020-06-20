Lighthouse Run: Sparse turnout of runners make the most of this year's event

"It was a nice run. There was not a lot of people to pass, but it just a lot different. There was only the four of us."

Why did they bother competing after the pandemic sucked the life out of this event? It's because all four are competitive runners who are members of the Ragnar Racine Team and they looked at the Lighthouse Run as simply an opportunity to have a little fun doing what they love.

"It was fun to be with my friends," Hansen, 32, said. "I guess it was a little eerie. This is one of my favorite events with all the people. My kids come out, my husband comes out to cheer me on so it was different that way, but it was nice to get out and it was a beautiful day, so I'm glad we did it."

VanDyke and Hagen had mixed emotions.

"It was definitely very quiet and peaceful, but the lake was awesome today, so we got some great views of that," VanDyke, 38, said. "It's just a little odd to see downtown as quiet as it is. It would be nice to have a little more life in it, like normal years."

Added Hagen, "I was thinking there would be more people here running the virtual route. But it was fun to see people out there running with their Lighthouse Run shirts on. And I did it for the tradition. I love the Lighthouse Run."