Lighthouse Run: Sparse turnout of runners make the most of this year's event

RACINE — A group of four women congregated at Monument Square in Racine Saturday morning, their snacks, water bottles and phones resting on a stone slab as they chatted.
Were they just four friends taking in a beautiful summer morning together? Or could they have possibly just competed in the Lighthouse Run?
Things are that strange in this year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only when these four women were approached and asked did it become known that Holly Christensen, Jenna Hansen, Kim VanDyke and Rachel Hagen had, indeed, just ran together in the four-mile race.
On each of the Lighthouse Run Saturdays since 1979, Main Street has been choked with runners and hundreds of spectators cheering them on. Music traditionally blares, police officers patrol the grounds and support staff mill all over the place.
But on Saturday, there was an eerie solitude and a lot of parked cars where runners and spectators have traditionally been during this event. A drive three miles north on Main Street from downtown revealed just four scattered Lighthouse Run entrants running on sidewalks.
What was most strange to Christensen?
"Just how quiet it is," said 36-year-old daughter-in-law to longtime Racine Lutheran boys basketball coach Jeff Christensen. "There's hardly anybody around. It's kind of eerie.
"It was a nice run. There was not a lot of people to pass, but it just a lot different. There was only the four of us."
Why did they bother competing after the pandemic sucked the life out of this event? It's because all four are competitive runners who are members of the Ragnar Racine Team and they looked at the Lighthouse Run as simply an opportunity to have a little fun doing what they love.
"It was fun to be with my friends," Hansen, 32, said. "I guess it was a little eerie. This is one of my favorite events with all the people. My kids come out, my husband comes out to cheer me on so it was different that way, but it was nice to get out and it was a beautiful day, so I'm glad we did it."
VanDyke and Hagen had mixed emotions.
"It was definitely very quiet and peaceful, but the lake was awesome today, so we got some great views of that," VanDyke, 38, said. "It's just a little odd to see downtown as quiet as it is. It would be nice to have a little more life in it, like normal years."
Added Hagen, "I was thinking there would be more people here running the virtual route. But it was fun to see people out there running with their Lighthouse Run shirts on. And I did it for the tradition. I love the Lighthouse Run."
Tim Sireno, a 61-year-old custodian at Lake Geneva Badger High School, traveled to Racine for his first Lighthouse Run. He will have to wait until next year for a taste of how lively this event really is.
"You just zone into yourself and what you're doing," he said. "It was a little hillier than what I was expecting, but that's what we run for."
Also on hand were Lighthouse Run veterans Claire and Paige Weslaski, who were wearing matching blue shirts and red shorts. Claire and her husband, Kevin, own Image Management in Racine and their business has long sponsored the Lighthouse Run's 10-mile race.
Claire competed in the four-mile event with daughter Saturday morning. And then Paige ran a second four-mile race alone, covering the course in 32 minutes, 41 seconds.
"It was different, definitely," the 54-year-old Claire said. "At one point, I thought it was actually kind of nice because I didn't see any other racers passing me!"
Paige, 28, enjoyed herself during this strange morning.
"I love downtown Racine, I love the boardwalk, I love the beach and Racine in general," she said. "I think Racine sometimes gets a bad rap and I was surprised more people didn't do this race.
"Just because there's a COVID-19 pandemic, we can still support Racine with safe activities like this. My mom and I had a great time."
Highlights from the 41st annual Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!