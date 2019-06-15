RACINE — It doesn’t approach Heartbreak Hill at the Boston Marathon, but entrants at the Lighthouse Run noticed a significant change with the course Saturday morning.
Instead of one hill toward the beginning of the run, there were two now that outgoing runners have been re-directed to the Lake Michigan Pathway during the first leg of the race.
The response among runners was mixed.
“We went up two big hills that weren’t there with the previous course,” 10-mile men’s champion Miguel Garcia said. “Today was actually harder than the previous years.
“To be truthful, this one is OK, but I personally didn’t like those first two miles, the way they modified it. I prefer the older course. It was actually more smooth, I guess you could say, because you could just lock on a pace and run that instead of having to turn or run up a hill.
“You spend more mental and physical energy.”
But 4-mile men’s champion Ben Gregory had minimal issues with the change.
“I think the new course worked out fairly smoothly,” he said. “I was a little worried about not having the zoo because it’s a little wider and, when you’re running the four mile, you tend to catch up to some of the 10-milers and it gets crowded. But it worked out fine.
“The biggest difference is you run a double hill along Lake Michigan. That made it a little more taxing or difficult. It didn’t feel good for me, so I assume it didn’t feel good for the other 4-milers.”
A GUTTY PERFORMANCE: After being diagnosed with pneumonia June 8, Lisa Johnson had all but ruled out competing in the Lighthouse Run. The 10-mile women’s champion in 2017 and the 4-mile winner last year was coughing and struggling to breathe throughout the week.
But the 38-year-old Johnson, a 1999 Park graduate, felt a little better Saturday morning. And not only did she run, she finished fourth among women in the 10-mile competitive race with a time of 1:10:04.04.
“It was good and bad,” Johnson said. “It was not the time, obviously, I wanted to run, but it was really good for how bad I felt. So I guess I’m happy with it.”
Did she catch grief from her husband, Joel, when she decided to run?
“He lets me do whatever I want,” she said with a laugh. “He knows he can’t talk me out anything when it comes to running.”
How did she feel during the race?
“The first mile, I was like, ‘OK, I’m feeling good,’ and then I had a coughing fit. I was coughing so hard I thought I was going to throw up so I slowed way down. I ran at a slower rate than I’m used to.”
KING CARL: Carl Granetzke’s goal has been met. He has competed in 800 road races by his 80th birthday, which was June 7. The rest is gravy for the great grandfather, who has missed only two Lighthouse Runs.
He finished 196th out of 198 entrants in the 4-mile race with a time of 1:01:16.25 on Saturday, but after what he’s been through this year, it’s a miracle he finished at all.
“I had hernia surgery in January,” he said. “And the week before I had surgery, I fell and hurt my shoulder. I’m not crying about anything now. I’m just glad to be alive.
“I feel absolutely great. I accomplished what I wanted to do, my friends and supporters are around me and I couldn’t be any better. This is all a banner day.”
THE STREAK: Jim Larsen, longtime coach of the Prairie boys track team who competed in the 10-mile race on Saturday, was wearing a T-shirt with the words: “United States Running Streak Association.” On the back was the date, “12-30-2011,” which is the date Larsen started running at least a mile a day.
Assuming the 53-year-old Larsen stays healthy, that streak will reach eight years in December. What were some of the obstacles he overcame during his streak?
“I ran after a colonoscopy once,” he said. “And then I had meniscus surgery a year and a half ago and was able to run through it. I just ran on the track with crutches to make sure I didn’t fall.”
Larsen was 12th in the Male Masters Division with a time of 1:13.42.
ON THE MEND: One person participating in the Fun Run/Walk was 60-year-old Chris Gorman, a guard on St. Catherine's 1977 state championship basketball team. Gorman, who also played for UW-La Crosse, underwent total right ankle replacement Sept. 11, 2018. When there were more complications, Gorman underwent further surgery Feb. 20.
But Gorman, the former owner of Racine Grain, was looking good after he finished with his wife, Sue, and one of his grandchildren.
"It was a little stiff when I got done, but it's coming," Gorman said. "It's been four months since the surgery. I've been going to therapy and stuff, so it's stretching out. It's getting better."
A BUSY MAN: While the race was going on, Prairie School girls soccer coach Corey Oakland was hard at work inside the Red Onion Restaurant he owns in the Johnson Building, trying to complete a catering job. This was hours before Oakland was going to coach his team in the WIAA Division 4 championship game Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Did Oakland have a minute to chat?
“I literally can’t,” he said. “I have a catering job and we had one last night. And a lot of people asked off today.”
