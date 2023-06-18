RACINE — Time will tell, of course, but the Lighthouse Run may have found a new home for the long term.

The race was held at its third location in three years Saturday morning, this time at the Lake Michigan Pathway. It took a little getting used to after participants in the event pounded the pavement up and down Main Street for the last four decades, but there weren’t many complaints by the estimated 710 participants who were involved in the 45th running of the event.

“I think this course can definitely be challenging because it rolls over the beach hills, but I am preparing for a hilly race at the end of July, so it was definitely a pro in that sense,” said Amanda Johnson, a 2015 Park High School graduate who won the women’s four-mile race.

“A con was it was definitely a tighter start than I anticipated with a lot of runners. We were just crammed right on the path. But I did like it once we got out there. We were able to spread out pretty much right away.”

If the Lighthouse Run is able to continue to rebuild its number of participants to the 1,500-2,000 range it was drawing in the years leading into the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Johnson could see an a greater issue with the new format.

Besides the tight quarters at the starting line, runners now turn around for the return trip at the Racine Lighthouse. Johnson believes that will present logistical problems with greater numbers.

“Especially coming back, because when you flip, it can get pretty tight in there,” she said. “That would be the only struggle on this path — just too many people.”

But the positives seemed to outweigh the negatives for Johnson.

“You can see the beach, you can see the runners ahead of you — like I could see the men’s champion (Johnny Binzak) at the top of the hill right before he flipped,” Johnson said. “So I could see every runner, which was really, really cool.

“And then coming back, there was a nice part where it was like, ‘This is all downhill,’ so you can just keep going and then the momentum takes you over the Main Street bridge back in.”

Caleb Lash, the 10-mile men’s champion, also gave the new course a generally positive review.

“There were a couple of hills, which is fun,” he said. “There was a little bit of the elevation factor. And it was fun to be able to run along the lake.

“It’s a little bit tighter. You have to think about that making your way through other walkers and runners as you’re on the way back. But, overall, I thought it was a really fun course.”

Cory Hlavka, who has won the Lighthouse Run several times, also approved.

“It was very hilly,” she said. “I wasn’t prepared for all those hills. But I thought, overall, they did a very good job.

“I think if they have a lot more runners, starting out on the path might be a problem. But, overall, I thought it was very well organized.”

Hlavka, by the way, was remembering two-time 10-mile champion Ted Miller, who died unexpectedly at the age of 60 last Aug. 20.

“It was tough,” she said. “I think about Ted all the time. He came no matter what kind of shape he was in. It didn’t matter to Ted. We’re just missing him.”

UNPLEASANT MEMORIES: Sam Dekker’s long 3-pointer in the Kohl Center during the 2012 WIAA Division 5 boys basketball championship game is the stuff of legend. The electricity of the moment can still be seen on YouTube more than 11 years later as Sheboygan Lutheran completed a dramatic comeback against Racine Lutheran.

One of the Racine Lutheran players guarding Dekker during that last play was Neko Graf, who was back in Racine Saturday to compete in the 10-mile men’s race of the Lighthouse Run. Graf, who works in medical sales in Oconomowoc, was asked about that moment from March 17, 2012, when Dekker’s spectacular 3-pointer in the final seconds gave Sheboygan Lutheran a 67-66 victory.

“I remember we were going to try and double team him and there was point when he was dribbling up the sideline and I was thinking about cutting in front of him,” Graf said. “I wasn’t going to touch him. I was just going to kind of cut in front front of him. I would either knock the ball out of bounds or he was going to go behind his back or something or stop.

“And then my other teammate, Ty Demuth, was right there where he could have either stole it or slowed him down or something. But I didn’t do it because I was scared of fouling him and putting him at the line. He could have tied the game at that point.

“So I didn’t do it and then, sure enough, he ended up dribbling right to that corner, fading away and making it. So ...”

What does Graf remember most about that afternoon, when the Crusaders seemingly had the game won against a team they defeated during the regular season?

“I remember that we took our foot off the gas and we played a little conservative at the end when we should have kept playing aggressive and kept trying to score instead of just holding the ball,” he said. “But you think that’s a good strategy going in, that you’re going to make our free throws, but we just ended up not and it ended up backfiring on us a little bit.

“But you can’t sit back and wish you would have done this or wish you would have done that. I feel that’s going to tear you apart a little bit if you keep reminiscing about that.”

SECRET TO MARRIAGE BLISS: Jeff Tarkowski, who coached the St. Catherine’s girls basketball team to the 2002 Division 2 championship game, showed up on the Lighthouse Run grounds on his bicycle Saturday morning. He was just doing his part to contribute to what has been a happy marriage to his wife of 43 years, Janet.

“The key to long marriage is having a hobby or a job that takes you out of the house,” he said with a smile.

The 64-year-old Tarkowski hopes to return for a second season as girls coach at Catholic Central in Burlington — even if that entails six 60-mile roundtrips from his Racine home a week throughout the long basketball season.

“It’s a long ride, but I love doing it,” he said. “I just worry about the weather changing on me. I only had a couple of nights where it was kind of iffy riding home. But you get used to it.”

THE STREAK CONTINUES: Jim Larsen, the longtime Prairie boys cross country coach, is maintaining a pledge he made on Dec. 30, 2011. And that is to run at least a mile a day.

Has the 57-year-old Larsen ever struggled to keep his streak alive?

“When we had the polar vortex in ‘19, it wasn’t easy getting out there,” said Larsen, a 1984 Case graduate. “But my wife and daughter support me and my son supports me. I ran at ‘Pets’ through the park with the wind at my back and they picked me up at the other end. It was like a mile and a quarter. I got it done.”