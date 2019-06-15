RACINE — Let’s call Ben Gregory a nice guy who is reluctant interview.
“I was hoping you wouldn’t find me,” he said with a smile when approached for this story following his men’s 4-mile championship at Saturday morning’s 41st Lighthouse Run.
Let’s call Allison Anich, the women’s 4-mile champion, just a tad indifferent about the prospect of returning to this race after a five-year absence.
“My mom (Dawn) kept mentioning it,” Anich said. “She would say, ‘Allie, are you going to do the Lighthouse Run?’ And I would say, ‘Oh, I don’t know. I don’t really want to.’ “
And then there were Gregory and Anich on Saturday morning, two runners with less than overpowering personalities who ran overpowering races. And when it was over on this pleasant, overcast morning, they each walked away with their second Lighthouse Run championship.
It was maybe a little more expected for the 36-year-old Gregory to excel. The five-time medalist for Park High School who went on to run for the powerhouse University of Wisconsin cross country and track programs and achieve a sub-four-minute mile, remains active in running.
The father of three sons — he was holding Kellan, who turns two in August, while being interviewed for this story — has a routine. He awakens every week day morning at 5 a.m., runs seven to nine miles in 50 minutes, drops off older sons Finley and Grant at school, then heads off to Unico in Franksville, where he works as a chemical engineer, by 7:30 a.m.
So even at the age of 36, Gregory remains a force. Three years after he won the four-mile championship in 20:58, Gregory matched it. His time on Saturday of 21:39.22 was a little off that pace, but it was still good enough to outdistance runner-up James Diamond (22:50.01) by 71 seconds.
“It’s obviously good to win, but I’ve run a lot faster on this course,” said Gregory, who has shades of gray in his hair. “And there’s tons of people who can run faster than me. So it’s all perspective on how you look at things.
“I was hoping my family would see, but my mom (Carol) was turned the wrong way as I ran by. I started yelling to her. And I think one of the three kids saw me run by. In the end, it was a fun race, good weather and the kids enjoyed everything beyond the mascots, so we had a good time.”
The 24-year-old Anich, a state qualifier in cross country and track at Horlick who went on to run for UW-Milwaukee, was maybe more of a darkhorse. She still runs regularly, but prefers being on her own rather than being in competitive situations.
Still, her mom kept hoping.
“I wanted to get her to run competitively and have a little fun doing it,” Dawn Anich said. “I told her, ‘I’ll pay for it,’ because she didn’t want to spend the money. I said, ‘Just go for it again. I think you’ll do fine.’ “
Could Anich, a dental assistant at East Side Dental in Milwaukee, have been more tuned up for the race? Probably.
“I’ve kept up with running,” she said. “I don’t run as much as I used to in college, per se. Like, I was running every day. Now I run maybe three or four days a week. I know all my runs have been good quality, but it hasn’t been as consistent.”
She was that Saturday morning, defeating Sydney Pitrof, another Horlick graduate who lived in Anich’s old neighborhood, by nearly two minutes. Anich finished in 24:41.59 and Pitrof in 26:35.96.
“I guess I was kind of surprised by how I did,” she said.
After she cross the finish line, Millie, a 2-year-old poodle bichon belonging to her parents, broke from Dawn’s grasp and followed Anich. So impressive was Millie that Lighthouse Run announcer Brian Thomas draped Allisa’s medal around Millie’s neck during the awards ceremony.
And now that Anich has another championship five years after her first, could she be coming back for more? Why not?
“I actually will,” she said. “It kind of re-sparked my love for the adrenaline of it. I went through a phase where it got to be too much because I want putting too much pressure on myself in college, but I always loved racing before that and I think this kind of re-sparked that.
“You feel that you accomplished so much and it’s kind of inspiring to keep pushing yourself and remind yourself why you run. Just to see everybody here having fun and doing something that’s good for their bodies, it’s kind of inspiring.”
