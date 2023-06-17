RACINE — Caleb Lash mowed something like 40 lawns during the week leading into the 45th Lighthouse Run Saturday morning.

Julie Robles had all she could do to get out of the house with a needy 13-month-old son in her Milwaukee home to manage and her husband, Chase, competing in the Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, Minn.

Yet there they each were Saturday morning, mastering a new course to win their respective 10-mile races in the 45th Lighthouse Run. And they did it on a warm June morning, when the frigid winds off Lake Michigan much of the week finally made way to warm sunshine and helped give this new era of the Lighthouse Run an encouraging start.

Meanwhile, a couple of local standouts easily won the two four-mile competitive races. Johnny Binzak, a 2010 Horlick High School graduate, won for the third straight year, with all of his championships coming on dramatically different courses. And 2015 Park graduate Amanda Johnson easily won her third four-mile championship in this event.

Beyond the new course layout, which offered a picturesque view on the Lake Michigan Pathway most of the race — it seemed to go over reasonably well with the entrants — a storyline Saturday morning was the respective pre-race struggles of Lash and Robles.

Let's start with Robles, a 30-year-old mental therapist who found the actual race on this hilly new course to be the easiest part of her morning. She finished with a time of 1:09:56.52 to win by a comfortable margin over runner-up Mandi Florip (1:13.04.39), which might be considered surprising, given her circumstances.

"Being a mental-health therapist is pretty intense," she said. "It's very emotionally and physically exhausting. So whenever I'm trying to train or plan for a race, I never know what the work week is going to bring me. It was a rough week of work.

"And then my kid is waking up at 5 in the morning, so I never know what my night of sleep is going to look like. Even this morning, my kid was crying as I was getting ready to leave, my mom was trying to occupy him, I forgot to grab something to eat, my car needed gas, so I was like, 'Dear Lord, just get me to the start line!'

"But all those things end up coming together."

They certainly did in Robles' case. She was able to get get protein from a CLIF bar that a friend gave her and then Robles took it from there. Easily navigating the new course that took her past the moored boats near the start line to the Lighthouse Run and back, Robles dominated in just her second appearance in the event.

In what was the longest race she has competed in since giving birth to her son, Zeke, in the spring of 2022, Robles had to push herself a little toward the end. But it couldn't have gone much smoother for her.

"I think there were two miles to go," Robles said, "and I'm like, 'Can we flatten this out a little bit? I'm really sick of these hills! Where did they come from?' But I just broke it up mentally and realized there were just two miles to go. Two miles is relatively short compared to 10.

"It's just, dig deep, chip it down and when you get to the bridge, it's downhill to the finish. It's going to hurt the last few miles, but just get through it and get to the finish."

And then there was Lash, a 22-year-old graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School in Somers who has been a regular participant in the Lighthouse Run since he was 8. Lash, who overcame a medical condition a few years ago that he was hesitant to discuss in detail, won for the first time in the Lighthouse Run in what the tightest finish of the day.

He finished with a time of 58:38.07 to hold off runner-up Brian Falcone (59:04.59). Trever Buchanan, a Waterford High School graduate, was third (1:01:29.38).

It might be considered a miracle that Lash was able to get out of bed Saturday morning considering the week he had.

"I mowed about 40 lawns last week," said Lash, a student at Martin Luther College in Ulm, Minn., who is working a summer job for Asten Property Care. "It's normally about one an hour."

And then there's this:

"My stomach was feeling a little weird for most of the race, but it never really got worse," he said.

Oh, and did we mention Lash was just getting himself back up to speed after competing in the Green Bay Marathon May 21? (he finished sixth)

So Lash went into Saturday's race expecting to compete, but not necessarily looking to win. He assumed he would be overtaken by runners near the start, find his comfort zone and then have a respectable finish. That is what he has come to expect over the years.

The catch this time, though, is that no one overtook him at the start. He was all by himself.

"I was not expecting it," he said. "Normally. we go out and there's a few guys sprinting out to the front and I was just trying to run at a pace to get a PR. All of a sudden, I was leading and I was like, 'Well, this is a cool! Maybe we'll stay here!'

"I had some family out on the course and it was super fun to have them cheering me on. I've been running this race for so long that it's cool to see myself win it. I never thought that would happen when I was a little shaver."

He may have had similar thoughts just a few years ago, when Lash was diagnosed with a potential serious medical situation.

"I had a brain aneurysm, so it's a blood clot basically in your brain," he said. "It sounds worse than it is. It isn't something too dangerous. It's just something to keep an eye on through the years."

For the 31-year-old Binzak, who is self-employed in Chicago in software development, it was a trifecta of sorts. Binzak won the men's four-mile championship for the third straight year, and each was on dramatically difference courses.

The first came in 2021, when the Lighthouse Run was based at Olympia Brown Elementary School on 5½ Mike Road since Downtown Racine was still off limits because of COVID-19 restrictions. And then he repeated when the Lighthouse Run shifted back to its traditional course last year.

Binzak made it three straight Saturday, when he conquered the new course in 21:41.86. Micah Anderson was second (22:37.74) and Jordan Buscemi was third.

"It was great to win," Binzak said. "I wasn't in the best shape coming in, so I knew I wasn't going to run super fast, but I thought I had enough where I would be able to be competitive.

"It was nice to cone out with a win and it's always interesting to run a new course. I've run on the lakefront before, but a new race is always interesting because you don't know where to push and where to hold off.

"So it's a learning experience while racing."

What did Binzak think of the new course?

"I really liked it," he said. "It's basically all along the lake, which is nice. It's taking advantage of the lakefront here, which is nice. When you're going out and back on a smaller path, sometimes you have to worry about people running into each other.

"But they did a good job of making sure everyone stayed to the side. So a potential bad was solved."

The 26-year-old Johnson, who placed fourth in the 1,600 at the WIAA Division 1 Track & Field Championships as a senior at Park in 2015, continued to build her personal legacy at the Lighthouse Run.

She won the four-mile women's championship for the third time, following her titles in 2016 and '22. Johnson finished in 25:24.32 to defeat runner-up Amelia Wiesner (28:20.78) by nearly three minutes.

Not too bad for this special education teacher at Kenosha Indian Trail High School, especially after she had been so busy organizing a running club in the week leading up to the Lighthouse Run.

"My youth group was my focus as far as making sure they had shirts and that they're ready to race," Johnson said. "We already race Tuesday. We only have two practices. I was stressed making sure we had workouts set up for the whole year. And this was only my fourth had effort back since racing in April."

Photo gallery: Runners hit the Racine lakefront for the 45th annual Lighthouse Run Mother-daughter Tami and Gina Sfaschiotti at starting line of Lighthouse Run in Racine Mark Prince and Penny Myers-Prince take a selfie before the Lighthouse Run in Racine Timer Tommy Van Oost checks his watch at the start of the Lighthouse Run in Racine Visor family of Menomonee Falls prepares to run together in the Lighthouse Run Musicians Mike McCrary and Jack Petersen entertain at the Lighthouse Run in Racine Runners take off at the starting line of the Lighthouse Run in Racine Runners compete under sunny skies in the Lighthouse Run in Racine Bottled water in large drum awaits competitors at the finish line of the Lighthouse Run Johnny Binzak finishes first in the 4-mile run at the Lighthouse Run in Racine Micah Anderson of Kenosha crosses the finish line at the Lighthouse Run in Racine Staffer Lynne Sparks arranges medals for competitors in the Lighthouse Run Medals for all competitors in the 45th annual Lighthouse Run in Racine Mackey Van Dixhorn of Kenosha smiles while crossing the finish line at the Lighthouse Run Jim McFadden and his wife, Corrine McFadden, compete together in the Lighthouse Run Spectator David Sheriff pushes his dog Jack in a stroller during the Lighthouse Run in Racine Jorge Bravo nears the finish line in the 4-mile event at the Lighthouse Run Justin Bourne, 12, with his medal after competing in the Lighthouse Run in Racine Brian Graham and his grandson, Ethan Meyer, compete in the Lighthouse Run Caleb Lash takes first place in 10-mile event at the Lighthouse Run in Racine Kadence Mooney sets out piles of bananas for runners in the Lighthouse Run in Racine Brenda Gerou crosses the finish line at the Lighthouse Run in Racine Juan Lopez-Reyes raises his arms in triumph at the Lighthouse Run finish line Chuck Berth, 79, of Plover prepares to run in his 45th Lighthouse Run in Racine Caleb Lash relaxes in the grass after winning the 10-mile event in the Lighthouse Run