As the Lighthouse Run continues to recover from when it bottomed out with a remote event during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, some major changes have occurred.

Namely, a new race organizer and an altered course.

Meanwhile, the late Ted Miller, two-time champion of the men’s 10-mile race, will be remembered on a grand scale during Saturday’s races.

Ownership of this community event has passed hands from the Racine Family YMCA to 5Kevents.org and its owner, Patrick Flynn. A caveat of the transaction is that proceeds from the event will continue to benefit the YMCA.

“As races get older, the volunteers and the people who orchestrate these races also get older and then they kind of fade away,” Flynn said. “And then it just becomes too much for an organization to handle it logistically.

“This is what we do every day. We’re here promoting races all around the community, so to have us manage it logistically makes more sense for the YMCA, who is already light-staffed.

“It takes a big team to pull this off.”

Cory Sebastian, who teamed with Brenda Hughes to organize the event the last two years, decided that turning over race operations to Flynn would be in the best interests of the Lighthouse Run for the long term.

“I actually reached out to Mr. Flynn personally and asked if he would be interested,” she said. “We wanted to see the Lighthouse Run continue. However, logistically for us, it was definitely a challenge. We wanted to make sure we had the right people doing it the right way.

“I was very proud of the work we had done the last two years carrying the race on, but we felt this was best for the organization and for the race itself.”

Sebastian and Hughes certainly endured challenges.

In 2021, they were forced to move the event out of Racine’s downtown because of city-imposed COVID restrictions. They chose Olympia Brown Elementary School, 2115 5½ Mile Road, about six miles northwest of Downtown Racine. Entrants and spectators were bused to and from Hickory Hall on Douglas Avenue on the day of the event.

Only about 500 entrants participated, a long way from the race’s peak of 4,187 in 1991. There was a similar turnout last season, when the event returned to Racine’s downtown.

Flynn understands that there is a great deal to be done to reverse the fortunes of this event. There are already signs of that considering there have been 750 participants registered through Thursday afternoon.

“We’d like to see it get back over 2,000,” he said. “Seventeen hundred would be a good goal, I think.”

There will once again be broad change at the Lighthouse Run. Instead of the traditional start at the YMCA on Lake Avenue and the finish being at Monument Square, the race will start and finish at the Double Tree Hotel Conference Center, 223 Gaslight Circle.

Entrants will then head north on the Lake Michigan Pathway, proceed over the Main Street bridge, turn east on Dodge Street, return to the pathway, turn west on Lake Crest Street, north on Main Street, east on Three Mile Road to the Racine Lighthouse, turn around at that point and then head back on the same course.

“Forty five years ago, the Lake Michigan Pathway didn’t exist,” Flynn said. “So now we have a completely different lakefront that we want to showcase. So it’s an out-and-back course. It’s a much more beautiful course that just showcase’s Racine’s lakefront. That’s our primary goal.”

Flynn also said the course will reduce the demand for police, many of whom will be working the 48th annual Juneteenth Day Celebration, which will also be Saturday morning.

“There’s a parade starting at the same time on 4th and Main, so they have been allocated to that,” Flynn said. “We’ll use the Wind Point police at Wind Point.

“Had we not changed this route, we wouldn’t be able to do it simply because there aren’t police to block the streets.”

The event will have a different look this year. But Sebastian still believes in the long-term viability of the Lighthouse Run, even with the challenges ahead.

“Yes I do,” she said. “Attendance for the race is down. It’s the lowest it’s been in years. However, that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop trying.”

Meanwhile, at least two former Lighthouse Run participants will be honored Saturday.

Ted Miller, the 10-mile men’s champion in 1987 and ‘90, died unexpectedly last Aug. 20 at the age of 60. The 1980 Horlick High School graduate, who lived in Franklin, will be honored by Weyco Group, Inc., a footwear company based in Glendale where he worked.

Amanda Tolley, who works in human resources for Weyco, wrote the following in an email response about Miller:

“Our dear friend and colleague Ted Miller, passed last August. Ted was the Senior Retail Analyst/Director of Internet Sales. He was a gentle and kind soul to work with. He oversaw a large part of Weyco and had many that worked underneath him, but treated everyone equally and like family. He gave Weyco a sense of home for so many. I was very blessed be have been able to get to know Ted and even took some of his advice for running my first marathon in 2019.

“In honor of Ted, we’re putting together a Weyco team ‘Teddy’s Team’ for the upcoming Lighthouse Run in Racine. This was Ted’s favorite run — he’s actually in the Lighthouse Run Hall of Fame. He ran it almost every year for 40 years or so, and won it a time or two. We thought this was a wonderful way to honor his memory.”

On smaller scale, Elena Roosa has organized a family activity to honor her father, John Kopecky, who died at the age of 68 from complications of Myelodysplastic syndromes on Dec. 29, 2020.

Kopecky, who worked for the Racine Unified School District as a custodian at Knapp and Olympia Brown, had competed in the Lighthouse Run several times in the early 1990s. “He introduced me to the event,” Roosa said.

Roosa will be honoring Kopecky with her husband Nick, daughters Marie, 12, and Aaliyah, 5, and son Nick Jr., 11. They will be participating in the 2-mile fun run/walk in his memory.