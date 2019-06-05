It was 40 years ago on June 9 when 1,026 runners congregated in downtown Racine to run a race that had been re-christened The Lighthouse Run that year.
A 26-year-old runner from Milwaukee named Frank Burns was the first male champion, covering the 10-mile course in 51 minutes, 53.8 seconds. The first female champion was Racine native Kim Merritt, who had won the Boston Marathon three years earlier. She crossed the finish line eight minutes after Burns in 59:51.0.
And now four decades have passed.
The Lighthouse Run is still going strong all these years later, but changes are being made and new technology is being introduced. And when this year's event is held Saturday, June 15, runners will notice some differences.
The biggest change this year is altering of the start and finish lines. Instead of starting at the soon-to-be-demolished Racine Family YMCA on Lake Avenue, the starting lines will be switched to Main Street. The 10-mile race will start in front of Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, 306 Main St., and the four-mile event will start at 410 Main St.
Those two events will be bracketed by the wheelchair division at 7:45 a.m. and the two- and four-mile Fun Run/Walk at 8:20 a.m.
With those changes, which will leave Lake Avenue open to traffic during the event, a course correction was required to keep the race distances the same. Patrick Flynn of 5K Events in Racine, who has partnered with the Lighthouse Run starting this year to handle registration, timing, results and course management, has overseen those course changes.
As race director Nette Marks explains, "They will go over the Main Street Bridge, they will turn right on Dodge, they turn left on Michigan Boulevard, right on to Reichert all the way to the harbor, where they start on the Lake Michigan Pathway and then they'll follow the Lake Michigan Pathway all the way to the north size of the zoo, so they do not go through the zoo this year.
"They'll come up on Michigan Boulevard and then from there, it's the normal course. The four-milers and the 10-milers split at Wolf and Main. The 10-milers head north and the four-milers head back south.
"The two-milers (Fun Run/Walk) will come off the Lake Michigan Pathway at Barker Street, right at the Yacht Club and come up to Main."
Flynn has tried to streamline the race so everything is centered at Monument Square downtown.
"We mapped out a new course based on Monument Square," he said. "In the past, there was basically two parties — one at the YMCA and one at Monument Square. We feel it's just a much better environment by bringing everything to Monument Square so all the vendors are in place and everything is combined."
Another change this year is the elimination of day-of-race registration.
"It made timing very difficult when, all of a sudden, you had 100 runners that sign up on the last day," Marks said. "It pushes back getting everything in the data base for timing and it throws off the all the timing for the awards ceremony. This should streamline everything a lot more."
There will also be the introduction of QR codes on bibs that will enable entrants to instantly see their time after the race by reading the QR code with their phones.
"One of the advantages of technology today is that when someone crosses the finish line, their results are posted online immediately," Flynn said. "So they can go to their cell phone, look at their results and see where they finished."
More changes are planned. Starting with the 2020 race, runners will turn around at the Racine Lighthouse and return downtown rather than proceeding up Four Mile Road to Main Street and then returning.
That will eliminate part of the traditional course on Main Street and not require as many police working the race.
"Officers from the police and sheriff's department, that's almost a $10,000 bill for us right there, so that's a huge expense," Flynn said. "So if we can cut some costs there, that will help us out.
"And think about how many traffic cones need to go out on this route. The city puts traffic cones down Main Street and then we put up another 750 traffic cones on top of that. So if we can utilize the Lake Michigan Pathway more and utilize Michigan Boulevard, we can open up those streets and not need as many resources.
"So that will help us save a tremendous amount of money to keep this run going."
To register online, got to lighthouserun.com or go visit the 5K Events office at 215 Sixth Street in Racine daily between 7:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.