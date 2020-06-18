Lighthouse Run: Annual downtown event just won't be the same this year

“That’s a good question,” he said. “I have no expectations. I think it will all be a surprise to us with who shows up and who doesn’t because it is a remote run and the social distancing is a big part of this.

“But people want to keep the tradition, so they plan on running that day. But they do have a two-week period to run. We thought we’d keep it open until after the Fourth of July. So people can still register through that period. We won’t shut off registration on the 20th. It will keep going until the 5th (of July.).”

As of Thursday morning, Flynn said there are 170 entrants registered to participate Saturday. most of which will be in the 4-mile event. He said there are 46 entered in the 10-mile race — the Lighthouse Run’s traditional signature event — and about 20 in the 2-mile fun run/walk.

Flynn said runners have registered from Wyoming, Texas, South Carolina, Ohio, Minnesota, Maryland, Illinois, Florida, Colorado, California, Arizona and Canada in addition to Wisconsin.

Among those who have registered so far are Dr. Robert Paton, a Racine dentist who has annually competed since the start of the Lighthouse Run.

There’s also a retiree who plans to celebrate his birthday Saturday by lacing on a pair of running shoes.