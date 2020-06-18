Lighthouse Run: Annual downtown event just won't be the same this year

There will be no police officers patrolling partially-closed streets Saturday morning.
There will be no water stations, volunteers, bands, medical tents, trophies or energetic crowds encouraging runners.
Instead, it will pretty much be business as usual downtown and along Main Street during that time. Technically, there will still be a Lighthouse Run, just as there has been every June in Racine since 1979, but there’s a chance it won’t even be noticed by a lot of residents.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is being held remotely this year. From Saturday through July 5, entrants can participate on any 10-, 4- or 2-mile course they choose and be electronically timed by 5K.events.org via a microchip.
Times will be electronically compiled on the web page of 5K.events.org during that 16-day stretch. Winners will become known on that web page after July 5.
“As people run, they’ll post their times on the website,” said Patrick Flynn, who owns and operates 5K.events.org. “So that will constantly be changing until July 5.”
Gone for this year are the thrilling finishes that entrants often managed during the history of this race. But such is the reality during this year if the pandemic.
What is Flynn expecting for Saturday?
“That’s a good question,” he said. “I have no expectations. I think it will all be a surprise to us with who shows up and who doesn’t because it is a remote run and the social distancing is a big part of this.
“But people want to keep the tradition, so they plan on running that day. But they do have a two-week period to run. We thought we’d keep it open until after the Fourth of July. So people can still register through that period. We won’t shut off registration on the 20th. It will keep going until the 5th (of July.).”
As of Thursday morning, Flynn said there are 170 entrants registered to participate Saturday. most of which will be in the 4-mile event. He said there are 46 entered in the 10-mile race — the Lighthouse Run’s traditional signature event — and about 20 in the 2-mile fun run/walk.
Flynn said runners have registered from Wyoming, Texas, South Carolina, Ohio, Minnesota, Maryland, Illinois, Florida, Colorado, California, Arizona and Canada in addition to Wisconsin.
Among those who have registered so far are Dr. Robert Paton, a Racine dentist who has annually competed since the start of the Lighthouse Run.
There’s also a retiree who plans to celebrate his birthday Saturday by lacing on a pair of running shoes.
He is Richard Dow, who retired from SC Johnson in 2000 and turns 87 Saturday. Dow has participated in the majority of the Lighthouse Runs, including the 10- and 4-mile events. This time, he will be traveling from his Mukwonago home to be in the 2-mile fun run/walk.
“I’ve been going to the Lighthouse Run in Racine for 42 years because we lived in Wind Point,” Dow said. “Our family has always gone and had a big beautiful lunch afterward.
“Our grandson (Nicholas) said, ‘Well, we’ll just run up and down your road. That’s 5K. We’ll have T-shirts and we’ll all have a beautiful breakfast.’ There’s going to be 20 people here (from his family). I’m looking forward to the whole thing. That’s how we’re going to celebrate my birthday.”
But the festive mood that is typical for this traditional start-of-the-summer event will be far more restrained this season.
There will be no thrilling leg kicks or the sight of a runner triumphantly crossing the finish line this year. Instead, entrants will quietly put in their chosen distances and then head home.
Others will be competing pretty much anywhere else in the county.
“They can run anywhere they want,” Flynn said. “They just have to record the 10 miles or the four miles. They’re not limited to the course, but the locals, I’m sure, will all try to do the local course.”
Championship trophies will not be awarded this year, but Flynn said winners will receive a pin that can be placed on their lanyard.
“The top three males and females overall will be recognized in the 10-mile and the 4-mile runs,” Flynn said.
