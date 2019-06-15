RACINE — Arriving at the Racine Family YMCA to register for the Lighthouse Run on Friday afternoon, Miguel Garcia saw there was no race office there anymore.
Re-directed to 5K Events on Sixth Street, the new registration office, Garcia arrived at 6:15 p.m., only to be told that he was 15 minutes too late. With same-day registration discontinued this year, Garcia assumed he was out of luck.
“I thought I wasn’t going to run,” said the 29-year-old Garcia, a 2007 Case High School graduate. “I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to have to find another race.’
“And then one of the registration people, a real nice lady, said, ‘You know what? We’ll make an exception and sign you up.’ When I came here (Saturday morning), she said. ‘Well, you’d better at least win your age group now that I signed you up.’ “
Garcia did way better than that.
He won the overall 10-mile competitive run with a time of 53:41.41 to defeat runner-up and defending champion Chase Robles (55:50.0) by more than two minutes. Garcia also won the 10-mile men’s championship in 2016 with a time of 54:59.
The 10-mile women’s champion was Julissa Gomez, a Lighthouse Run veteran but first-time champion. She finished in 1:06.58.12 to easily outdistance runner-up Megan Mueller (1:08:23.24).
In the four-mile race, two Racine running veterans dominated the competition. Ben Gregory, a 2001 Park graduate who was a five-time state medalist in cross country and track for the Panthers, won the men’s race in 21:39.22. Allison Anich, a 2013 Horlick graduate who was competing in the Lighthouse Run for the first time since she won the 10-mile women’s championship in 2014, made her comeback a success with a time of 24:41.59 — nearly two minutes faster than runner-up Sydney Pitrof (26:35.96).
Garcia, who finished third last year in 55:35, didn’t try running until he was a junior in high school — and that was only after he he accidentally showed up for cross country practice. He thought it was soccer practice.
That moment of fate re-shaped the future for Garcia. While he didn’t achieve anything noteworthy at Case, he became such a dedicated runner that he went on to compete at UW-Parkside and continues to develop is running skills.
He was in his comfort zone on a somewhat humid and mostly overcast morning, watching Robles take an early lead and then gradually come back to him.
“The first two miles, he went out and got a lead on me,” said Gomez, who recently his masters in medical physiology from the Medical College of Wisconsin and is mapping out his future. “After two miles, I saw that he was starting to fall back. And then I went after him and caught him at the 5K and then took the lead and held it.
“I made the lead a little more expansive each mile.”
Garcia joins Jim Ingold, Ted Miller, Rick Koceja, Kevin Grabowski, Scott Brinen, Jeremy Burks and Tyler Sigl as the only runners to win the 10-mile race more than once. He’s hoping for more, but he knows of one routine he’s going to change to help him enhance his Lighthouse Run legacy.
“I’m going to sign up months before,” he said.
The 34-year-old Gomez, a native of Michoan, Mexico, who lives in Kenosha with husband, Edgar, and 5-year-old daughter, Julied, somehow finds time to run meaningful training miles. She’s a nursing student at Gateway Tech in Kenosha and also works at a nursing assistant at two Kenosha assisted living centers in addition to being a mother.
But with a training routine that includes seven to eight miles on weekdays and 10 to 15 on weekend days, Gomez has reached another level. After placing sixth among women in the 10 mile last season, in 1:10.12, Gomez was all by herself this time.
It was a bigger challenge this year, given a change in the course. Runners are confronted with two hills within the first two miles on the Lake Michigan Pathway and Gomez admits to having been tested.
“It’s a little bit harder in the beginning because we have the hills,” she said. “After that, it’s the same course, but it was hard for me in the beginning.”
“I moved into first place at the third mile,” she said. “For the first two miles, one lady was ahead of me, but then I passed her and kept pushing until the finish line and first place.
“I’m really happy and I think it was my best day today.”
Gomez, who ran a time of 3:30 at the Chicago Marathon last October, has qualified for the Boston Marathon and plans to run there next year.
