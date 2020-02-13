1980 Lake Placid Olympics still resonate four decades later

Scott Hamilton gets goosebumps at the mention of Lake Placid.

He was a 21-year-old Olympic newcomer and sitting in a darkened theater when he felt a tap on his shoulder.

“Halfway through the movie I get pulled out by our team captains,” the figure skating great recalled. “They tried to make me think that I was being thrown out of the Olympics. Then they broke the news. I remember I was shaking so badly that when we went back to the Olympic Village cafeteria I was pouring coffee and spilling it all over my hands.”

Hamilton had just been chosen to carry the American flag at the opening ceremony for the 1980 Winter Games in the Adirondack village in northern New York and was trying to make sense of it all.

“They had to nominate somebody,” he said with a laugh. “I remember when they brought it up and thinking, ‘Wouldn’t it be something carrying the flag in the opening ceremony?’ You sort of immediately delete it. There were so many other people.”

It didn’t even seem a remote possibility.

“Then when it happens, ‘What in the world?’” he said.