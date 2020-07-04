Knocked out of Brickyard, Johnson copes at home with virus

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said on NBC the series is hopeful Johnson can be back by next Sunday at Kentucky Speedway. The series does not test for the coronavirus and Phelps did not indicate Johnson’s positive result will change that.

“I think the protocols have actually worked really, really well for us,” Phelps said in the pre-race show. “Obviously, it is unfortunate that Jimmie is going to be out of the car this weekend. I think if you look at the procedures that we have in place and the policies that we have in place, really, to protect the drivers, the crews, our own officials and anyone who is working at the race track — the number of positive tests that we’ve had has been so, so far and few and far between.”

Johnson is the first NASCAR driver to test positive since the sport resumed in May. Two teams have confirmed that shop-based employees who do not travel to the track have had positive tests.

NASCAR granted Johnson a waiver to compete in the playoffs if he qualifies. Johnson is 12th in the standings, 63 points inside the playoff picture.

Meanwhile, back at the mountain home, adjustments are being made.