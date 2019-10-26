Punt, Pass and Kick winners
The following student-athletes were winners in the Milwaukee Archdiocesan (Regional) Punt, Pass and Kick contest held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at St. Catherine’s High School. The competition was sponsored by the Wisconsin State Council Knights of Columbus and was hosted by Msgr. Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697.
8-years old — Boys: 1. Sutton Luedtke (Union Grove). Girls: 1. Sofia Miller (Racine). 2. Ada Santarelli (Sturtevant).
9-years old — Boys: Dannic Uherka (Beaver Dam).
10-years old — Boys: 1. Gavin Danielson (Racine). 2. Patrick Fischer (Mount Pleasant). 3. Dillon Danielson (Racine). Girls: 1. Clara Miller (Racine). 2. Emma Santarelli (Sturtevant).
11-years old — Boys: 1. Alex Linsenbigler (Markesan). 2. Ethan Borsch (Mount Pleasant). Girls: Cheyenne Linsenbigler (Markesan).
12-years old — Boys: 1. Chase Beahm (Waupun). 2. Karsten Luedtke (Union Grove).
