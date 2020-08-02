Keselowski wins in New Hampshire for 3d win since shutdown

The track has a capacity of 76,000, but Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that he expected about 12,000 fans to attend. A track spokeswoman said attendance would not be announced, but it appeared to be about 10% full.

The governor gave a brief welcome before the race and thanked fans for cooperating with the restrictions. Fans were required to wear masks when making their way around the track but could remove them in their seats.

Hamlin won the first stage after fighting for the lead with Keselowski and Ryan Blaney. Keselowski took the second stage, passing Hamlin on the final lap of a two-lap sprint following a series of cautions late in the stage. It was his sixth stage win – the most of any driver.

"We were going back-and-forth," Hamlin said. "Wow, that was some really, really good short-track racing there. Hopefully the fans liked what they saw there with me and the (No.) 2 for most of the day. Some great side-by-side racing. We treated each other fair and it's good that we got 1-2 out of it."

In his last start in New Hampshire, where he swept the Cup Series events in 2003, Jimmie Johnson recovered from an early spin to finish 12th. The seven-time NASCAR champion entered the day 19th in the playoff race -- below the cut line -- and has only six races left to make up ground.