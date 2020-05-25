Keselowski gets win but Hendrick Motorsports takes 2 losses

Elliott was the first car to head to pit road, where he got four tires. Keselowski was the first of eight cars to stay on track. Elliott couldn’t get through traffic fast enough in the two-lap overtime finish and was the third car across the finish line. He was bumped to second after teammate Johnson was disqualified, but Elliott was just as bitter after the 600 as he was at Darlington.

“We were a lap and a half away from winning the Coca-Cola 600,” a brusque Elliott said after the race. “Just try again. That’s all you can do. I mean, there is really no other option. I can’t rewind time. There’s no other choice.”

Keselowski shows his worth

A Daytona 500 victory is the only crown jewel race Keselowski is missing on his resume. He won the first Cup title for Roger Penske, the first NASCAR races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Penske, and, as the team owner noted Monday, “kept my streak going” of Memorial Day weekend victories.

Will Power and Simon Pagenaud won back-to-back Indianapolis 500s the last two years and Keselowski’s win at the 600 — the only event run on motorsports’ most celebrated single day of racing — indeed gave Penske the coveted victory. The Pagenaud win in a contract year earned the driver an extension, but it remains to be seen what happens to Keselowski.