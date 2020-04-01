Journal Times' Peter Jackel recalls some of his favorite interviews

OK, I was that clueless 20-year-old kid standing on the west sideline of Horlick Field at around 4 p.m. that Friday evening on Sept. 7, 1979. I was about to cover the Case football team’s game against Madison West.
And I was scared out of my mind.
I had been hired three weeks earlier as a 12-hour-a-week part-timer — my official start date was Aug. 16 — and this was my first assignment for this newspaper. The man who hired me, Dick Pufall, made it clear at the time that if I wanted to keep working here, I’d better make the almighty deadline.
So there I was that Friday night and, more than 40 years later, I can’t explain how getting to my first assignment three hours before kickoff was going to help me with making deadline later that night. So there I was, nervously chatting away with some groundskeeper as I waited for Case coach Gene Veit and his players to appear.
Well, my interview with Veit later that night was an unmitigated disaster (more on that later). But it made me think about the most memorable interviews I’ve had at this job in the last 40-plus years. So here goes:
It was in February 1992 when Packers general manager Ron Wolf sent a first-round draft pick to the Falcons for a quarterback named Brett Favre. Who in the heck is this FAA-vree dude? That’s what everyone was asking at the time.
Well, this wasn’t exactly when Ford Model T cars with chugging down brick streets, but it was a long time ago. And the Packers actually arranged for the then 22-year-old Favre to call me at my home — something that would be unheard of these days. Now it would be, “If you want to talk to Brett, drive up to Green Bay for his press conference.”
So my phone rang one night and, sure enough, a somewhat timid Brett was on the other end. “So, who do they have up there?” he asked me. “Do you think I’m going to play much?” Considering the quarterbacks takings snaps for the Packers the previous season were Mike Tomczak, Don Majkowski and Blair Kiel, I wasn’t exactly going out on a limb by assuring Favre that, yes, he would indeed play.
My favorite athlete of all time is Sandy Koufax. I was only going on 8 years old when arthritis in his left elbow forced him to retire in November 1966 at the peak of his powers, but I would go on to look back on his era with a glow. Those were the days when my brother, Paul, couldn’t wait for the afternoon newspaper to arrive so he could tear through the baseball box scores. I see that time now as much more innocent and carefree (of course, it wasn’t).
On March 20, 1985, I was at Vero Beach, Fla., to meet Koufax, who was serving as a roving instructor for the Dodgers. When I checked in for my pre-arranged interview, I was told, “OK, you’ll find Sandy somewhere out on the field.” I can still feel my heart pounding through my chest as I roamed around the crowded field in search of my hero.
And then there he was, in a blue Dodger jacket looking so fit that I could imagine him walking up on the mound and firing his legendary fastball right then and there. And Koufax was 49 at the time.
I remember thinking how disappointed I would be if Koufax, who is notoriously media shy, would have been uncooperative or short with me after I made that long trip. Instead, he was nothing less than gracious and kind. These were the days when I was still scribbling down quotes in a notebook instead of recording my interviews. I just wish I had my recorded interview with him.
About eight friends and relatives asked me to get them an autograph and I sheepishly asked Koufax if he would oblige. “Oh sure,” he said, taking my pen. “I’d rather sign autographs than be interviewed.”
Any of my early interviews with Tony Romo would rank right up there, but you never read the really good stuff in these pages. Especially when he was waiting for his turn as the Cowboys’ backup quarterback from 2003-06, Romo used to tell me great inside stuff — only he usually insisted that what he said had to stay off the record.
Some of the things he used to tell me were so good that I would say, “Uh, Tony, are you sure I can’t use this?” But to betray a confidence is to ruin a good relationship with a prized interview subject, so all the best stuff ended up on the cutting room floor.
- OK, this wasn’t an interview, but I just had to throw this one in here. Many years ago, I upset a coach who shall remain nameless (happily, we are on good terms now) and he screamed at me in front of his players at the top of his lungs for what seemed like eternity, spraying saliva in my face all the way through. It was like one of those pictures you see of a manager and an umpire jawing with each other, only he was doing all the screaming and I was the one saying, “but .... but ... but ...”
So I finally escaped, walked out to my car in the dead of winter and then discovering it had a dead battery. So for the first time in my life, I tried hitchhiking — remember, my job depends on meeting deadlines — and a car of kids pulled over. “Do you have any money?” one of them asked. Informing them that I didn’t, the car took off.
Oh, what a night.
- I would say the dream interview of career was in 1992, when I tracked down former Packers quarterback Lynn Dickey. He had recently been divorced and was living temporarily with a buddy in Kansas. Somehow, I got his number and his buddy told me he was at some charity golf tournament in Las Vegas.
He gave me Dickey’s number (I believe it was his hotel number in the days long before cell phones) and the interview didn’t start on a promising note. “Where did you get my number?” he asked, clearly annoyed.
But Dickey must have been bored, because then he locked in and we talked for at least the next hour. And none of what he said was off the record. Absolutely anything I wanted to know about what happened behind the scenes when he was with the Packers, Dickey was only to happy to spill.
He particularly let loose on Forrest Gregg, his coach in Green Bay in 1984 and 1985 who was not exactly Dickey’s favorite person. I swear, Dickey would have talked for the next five hours if I didn’t eventually have to end our conversation.
Chuck Wood, the basketball great from St. Catherine’s who was a longtime coach at the school, is one of my favorite storytellers. Wood has long had a knack of almost writing my stories for me whenever we hook up.
Just this week, after I wrote a column on the four undefeated state championship basketball teams from Racine County, he reminisced about the 1960 St. Catherine’s team. That’s the one that was 26-0 before it lost 32-30 in the state championship game after Menasha St. Mary’s coach Ralph McClone frustrated St. Catherine’s with a stalling offense.
Legendary St. Catherine’s coach John McGuire had been devoted to zone defenses at that point of his career, but scrapped it for good after that game. After all, if St. Catherine’s had a practiced a man-to-man defense, players could have forced St. Mary’s into some action and ended with a perfect season.
Coach Wood, take it from here...
“I was coaching the St. Catherine’s sophomore team in the 1970s and, one day, we started working on a zone,” Wood recalled. “The next day, Coach McGuire calls me into his office and says, ‘What was that you were doing at practice yesterday?’
“I said, ‘We were trying out a zone.’ And he said, ‘Don’t ever do that again!’ “
My favorite local athlete to interview? That’s impossible to answer, but let me start with Chris Maragos and Eric Oertel
- .
- OK, deadline is drawing near (here we go again), so let me wrap this up by getting back to Gene Veit and the evening of Sept. 7, 1979. Clueless that I was, I got the life history of virtually every Madison West player in the locker room after they had defeated Case 20-7 that night.
To my horror, I saw the Case team bus leaving after I finally emerged from West’s locker room. Now I had to follow it all the way back to Case so I could get some quotes from Veit!
How was I going to make deadline? There goes my job after it had hardly started!
So I drove my pickle-green 1973 Open GT all the way out to Case and then sweat bullets as Veit addresses his team and then consults with an injured player. I felt like the Wicked Witch of the West melting into the floor.
Veit finally turned his attention to me and, as if a power outage had occurred, my mind went blank.
“Uh, uh, uh, coach ... do you think you played a good game?” was my brilliant question.
I just looked into The Journal Times archives to see what his reply was.
“We improved a great deal over a week ago,” Veit said that night. “We really showed a lot of effort. That’s a pretty good football team that we played.”
Spinning around without thanking him, I sprinted back to my car, raced back to The Journal Times, bolted into the newsroom and wrote one of the worst game stories that ever appeared in this sports section.
I had so much to learn 41 years ago.
But it’s been the thrill of my life during all this time.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com.
