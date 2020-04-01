Journal Times' Peter Jackel recalls some of his favorite interviews

Well, this wasn’t exactly when Ford Model T cars with chugging down brick streets, but it was a long time ago. And the Packers actually arranged for the then 22-year-old Favre to call me at my home — something that would be unheard of these days. Now it would be, “If you want to talk to Brett, drive up to Green Bay for his press conference.”

So my phone rang one night and, sure enough, a somewhat timid Brett was on the other end. “So, who do they have up there?” he asked me. “Do you think I’m going to play much?” Considering the quarterbacks takings snaps for the Packers the previous season were Mike Tomczak, Don Majkowski and Blair Kiel, I wasn’t exactly going out on a limb by assuring Favre that, yes, he would indeed play.

My favorite athlete of all time is Sandy Koufax. I was only going on 8 years old when arthritis in his left elbow forced him to retire in November 1966 at the peak of his powers, but I would go on to look back on his era with a glow. Those were the days when my brother, Paul, couldn’t wait for the afternoon newspaper to arrive so he could tear through the baseball box scores. I see that time now as much more innocent and carefree (of course, it wasn’t).