Journal Times' Jackel wins national award for column writing

Peter Jackel, a sportswriter for The Journal Times since 1979, took first place in the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest.

Jackel, 61, won for column writing in the Class C circulation category. He has finished in the top five in the APSE contest seven times, and is a 12-time top-10 finalist. Jackel also placed first in 1992 in the features category and in 1998 for columns.