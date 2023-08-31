RACINE — Seventy years ago nearly to the day — on Aug. 29, 1953 — a newly-formed football team named the Racine Raiders made a 27-mile road trip to Weiss Field in Waukegan, Ill., for its first official game.

Under the headline "Raiders in 12 to 2 Victory" two days later, sportswriter Keith Brehm expounded how the Raiders, "started from scratch in assembling a squad and had relatively little time in which to practice," but still defeated the Waukegan Merchants.

Seventy years later, the Raiders are about to leave on perhaps the most important road trip in their tradition-rich history. This time, it will be nearly 800 miles away to Washington D.C. Their mission is to defeat the West Sound Rebels of Tacoma, Wash., in a battle of undefeated teams in Gridiron Bowl XIV.

Most of the Raiders players will make the journey on a charter bus that is scheduled to leave Horlick Field at 10:30 p.m. Friday. Arrival time at the Comfort Inn in Washington D.C. is expected to be early in the afternoon on Saturday, within six hours of the 6 p.m. kickoff (Central Time) at nearby Fairmont Heights High School in Landover, Md.

Several other players have booked flights for the game. Veteran guard Ryan Gails plans to make it a family outing by flying out with his wife, Katharine, son, Quentin, and mother, Sue. As for the cost, he'll worry about when the credit card bill arrives.

It's the price to play in the high-profile GDFL, which the Raiders joined this season.

"Traveling takes a lot more dedication," said Gails, a 2009 Racine Lutheran High School graduate. "Guys have to take off of work and they have to take their families with or leave their families back home.

"I think it does mean more having to do as much as we've had to do to get through it. But it's been great."

While many of the players are paying for their flights to the Washington D.C. area, Raiders president Matt Nelson concedes that this season has put a financial strain on the organization. It's budget was already hit hard this season by road trips to St. Paul, Minn., Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Syracuse.

"The travel we've had this year did get into our budget quite a bit," Nelson said. "But we've got a lot of great sponsors that help us and the fans that come to the gate and concessions at Horlick Field have really helped us be able to bridge that gap.

"Being semi-pro, this is part of the game. These are longer road trips than we normally have taken, but you've got to go where you've got to go to win national championships."

As for the Rebels, they had no choice but to make flight reservations given that their trip to Saturday night's game will be a cross-country trek covering 2,800 miles. Bryce Williams, Director of Football Operations for the Rebels, said the team hopes to have between 30 and 40 players at the game.

And then the two teams will converge Saturday night. The Raiders, designated the visiting team, will be wearing black. The Rebels, designated the home team, will be wearing red.

For Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy, who has been affiliated with six of the Raiders' nine national championships as a player, assistant or head coach, this is a welcome return to prominence for a couple of reasons.

First, the Raiders' most recent national championship was in 2014. Also, the amount of travel involved in the pursuit of this one makes it particularly special. Just last week, the Raiders were in Syracuse, N.Y., where they defeated the defending Gridiron Developmental Football League national champion Syracuse Strong 31-8 on their home turf.

That works out to more than 1,500 miles of travel within the span of 10 days.

"This game means a lot," said Kennedy, a defensive tackle for the Raiders from 1989-2009. "It reminds me of the days of old, when we got to the national playoffs and you never knew who you were going to play and how far you had to travel.

"I don't want to be the big fish in a little pond. I wanted to get these guys back on a national level like we were back in our day and here we are. Why would you want to play just in your little area and then call yourself the top team in the country when there are so many good teams out there? Why not go out there and test yourself, challenge yourself against teams that have the vision?"

The Raiders will certainly get that opportunity against the Rebels, although this organization has a dramatically contrasting history. The Rebels have only been around since 2022, although they have made the most of those two years.

As members of the GDFL the last two seasons, the Rebels have gone 19-2 overall and 15-1 in the regular season. This season, they have allowed an average of just 6.9 points per game.

The challenge will be even greater for the Raiders since quarterback Jacob Ta'ase is expected to start Saturday night. He was named the GDFL Western Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 after passing for 1,751 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Ta'ase, appearing in just three games so far this season, has completed 47 of 79 passes for 847 yards, with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has rushed for 94 yards and a TD on 10 attempts.

"This year, a combination of missing games and forfeits prevented him from replicating such gawdy numbers, but he remains just as deadly as the year before," Williams said. "Bolstered by wide receivers like Kofi Goseer Jr., Dayshun Salgado and Amonte Phillips, his options have only multiplies iin 2023."

Williams also singled out two-way standout Thomas Alston, who was a major factor in the Rebels 26-24 Western Conference championship victory over the Inglewood (Calif.) Blackhawks last Saturday. In that game, Alston used his athleticism to turn a swing pass into a 48-yard touchdown and added a 69-yard interception return for a second touchdown.

Leading the way defensively is veteran linebacker/defensive end Vikah Lafau, who could be a problem for Raiders quarterback Andre Locke Jr.

"He's always been really talented as far as getting pressure on the quarterback," Williams said. "I don't remember the exact number, but he still has the sack record for the state of Washington when it comes to semi-pro years back.

"He's a little older now, but he can still get into the backfield. He can also play a little bit of linebacker. In the playoffs, we mixed it up between the two and he was even able to have two interceptions against the (South Lane) Buzzards in a game where our defense forced five turnovers."

Nevertheless, Williams still sees his team as the underdog Saturday night.

"We're definitely excited to get out there and play competition like the Raiders," Williams said. "They are legit a very good team. They've got a lot of talent in a lot of areas and the coaches have been studying film on them.

"It's why we got in the GDFL to begin with, to have a chance to play national talent and to have a national playoff that showcases the best and to help put Washington state on the map. Even though we come in as heavy underdogs, it should all be fun."