Indy 500 speeds on the rise again with record in sight

"It's going to be driven by the situation on the ground in Ohio, and it will probably be something we don't know until we get closer to the end of August," Miles said. "The teams are ready to go. We'd like to be there. NBC has some time for us."

THE PEACOCK IS FLYING: NBC, which took over the Indy 500 from longtime broadcaster ABC last year, has leaned heavily on IndyCar to help fill its live programming space amid the pandemic. The result has been approximately the same number of hours on the network in 2020 as last season, even though IndyCar has run three fewer races to this point.

Miles also said audience numbers are up about 20% with Sunday's running of the Indy 500 likely to boost them even more, especially without any fans in attendance. The local TV blackout has been lifted for only the fourth time.

"We'll miss those fans incredibly," said Mike Tirico, who will handle hosting duties for the second straight year. "But the Indy 500 is the Indy 500, and there's never been one like this year. So I'm looking forward to documenting that history."