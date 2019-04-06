Try 3 months for $3

One year after a dominant first season in collegiate softball, Kallista Hribar is in limbo.

Hribar, who is in her first season at Cincinnati Christian following a year at Lakeland Community College in Kirtwood, Ohio, injured her right wrist April 1 while swinging a bat in practice. Hribar will learn by Friday whether she needs surgery, but expects to be back at full health for her junior year next spring.

The 2017 All-Racine County Player of the Year earned second-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America honors at Lakeland in 2018. She hit .615, second in the nation, with 11 home runs, 36 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

She then received a partial scholarship from Cincinnati Christian and was its starting third baseman until her injury. She was hitting about .300.

“Last year, I built off the big season from my senior year (at Union Grove),” said Hribar, a left-handed hitter. “I was in the gym during the offseason and taking extra reps in the batting cages. So that set me up for a great season at Lakeland.

“At Cincinnati Christian, the coach (Cory Gardner) has been tweaking my swing to make me a better hitter. So it’s just been a little bit of an adjustment I’ve had to get used to.”

Speaking of her injury, Hribar said, “We play a couple of scrimmages in the fall for next season.If everything goes right with my wrist, I should be back for the fall.”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments