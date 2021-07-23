HOOK race scheduled for Saturday morning

One of the most picturesque summer sights in Racine County will be on display Saturday morning with the 38th annual Racine Yacht Club HOOK sailing Race.

Beginning at 8:35 a.m., which will be the first of seven starts, wind will start filling the colored sails of boats for the 189-mile race to Menominee, Michigan. The race will travel through the Deaths Door Passage just south of Washington Island and the first boats are expected to arrive in Menominee early Monday afternoon.

More than 100 boats were entered in last year’s race after the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ed Palladino, co-chairman of the HOOK race, said there are 60 boats registered for this year’s race and he expects about 50 to start the race Saturday.

Rick Hennig of Racine won line honors last year with his boat, “Thunderstruck,” after being the first to finish. Because of performance ratings and adjustments, John Hoskins of Lake Bluff, Ill., was the overall winner of last year’s race with his boat, “Madcap.”

Henning has returned for this year, but Hoskins is not competing.