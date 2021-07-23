HOOK race scheduled for Saturday morning

One of the most picturesque summer sights in Racine County will be on display Saturday morning with the 38th annual Racine Yacht Club HOOK sailing Race.
Beginning at 8:35 a.m., which will be the first of seven starts, wind will start filling the colored sails of boats for the 189-mile race to Menominee, Michigan. The race will travel through the Deaths Door Passage just south of Washington Island and the first boats are expected to arrive in Menominee early Monday afternoon.
More than 100 boats were entered in last year’s race after the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ed Palladino, co-chairman of the HOOK race, said there are 60 boats registered for this year’s race and he expects about 50 to start the race Saturday.
Rick Hennig of Racine won line honors last year with his boat, “Thunderstruck,” after being the first to finish. Because of performance ratings and adjustments, John Hoskins of Lake Bluff, Ill., was the overall winner of last year’s race with his boat, “Madcap.”
Henning has returned for this year, but Hoskins is not competing.
“Over the years, people have wanted a long-distance race to be challenged, but they didn’t want to have to do the Chicago Mac race, which is a bit longer. And it’s more costly to enter that race. So this race was created as a less expensive alternative to the Chicago Mac.”
After Saturday’s 8:35 a.m. start of the first wave of boats, the second wave will get underway at 8:45. The other five starts will be every 10 minutes starting at 9:10 a.m.
Paladino said the South Harbor Wall in Racine will be the best location to view the boats starting. The North Harbor Wall is another option.
“It’s a great thing to watch, especially if we have a south wind (Saturday) morning, which we’re expecting,” he said. “The large colorful spinnaker sails will be on display at the boats go to the start line.
“It will be very beautiful to watch.”
The boats competing will range from 24 feet to 68 feet in length. The size of crews will range from one to 14.