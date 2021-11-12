High schools: Prep golfers earn Academic All-State honors

Prep golfers earn Academic All-State honors

Eighteen golfers from Racine County have earned Academic All-State honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

They are Leah Hansen, Josephine Harris, Alyssa Ludwig, Ella Million and Leslie Million of Case; Aishani Dhar, Addison Lalonde, Sophia Lawler, Madeline Maraccini and Kadyn Peery of The Prairie School; Anika Peterson of St. Catherine's; Larah Hood-Brennan, Lexi Manteufel, Allison McBryde, Norah Roberts and Ali Torhorst of Union Grove; and Rachel Maydak and Abigail Stultz of Waterford.

Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they had a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or above. It is limited to players who competed in 75% of their teams' matches.

