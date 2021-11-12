 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High schools: Prep golfers earn Academic All-State honors

  • 0

Prep golfers earn Academic All-State honors

Eighteen golfers from Racine County have earned Academic All-State honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

They are Leah Hansen, Josephine Harris, Alyssa Ludwig, Ella Million and Leslie Million of Case; Aishani Dhar, Addison Lalonde, Sophia Lawler, Madeline Maraccini and Kadyn Peery of The Prairie School; Anika Peterson of St. Catherine's; Larah Hood-Brennan, Lexi Manteufel, Allison McBryde, Norah Roberts and Ali Torhorst of Union Grove; and Rachel Maydak and Abigail Stultz of Waterford.

Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they had a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or above. It is limited to players who competed in 75% of their teams' matches.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tyler Inamoto, Badgers prepare for Notre Dame series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News