High schools: Hunter, Gardner named Metro Classic Players of the Year

Last Saturday, the Eagles were swept 3-0 by Middleton at Middleton in a nonconference match.

WIAA

Luke Francois, superintendent/business manager at Waterford Union High School, is one of four finalists to take over as WIAA executive director after Dave Anderson retired in July.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control on Thursday identified four candidates for the executive director position. The two candidates are members of the current executive staff and two, including Francois, have experience on the association’s Board of Control.

The staff candidates are Deputy Director Wade Labecki and Assistant Director Stephanie Hauser. The other candidate with board experience is Scott Winch, superintendent at Stratford,

Second interviews with each of the candidates will be conducted on April 15. WIAA intends to introduce the new executive director at the annual meeting on May 26.

Note

The Madison School District plans to begin its phased return to in-person activities, including athletics, this month.