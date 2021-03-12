High schools: Hunter, Gardner named Metro Classic Players of the Year

St. Catherine’s High School senior point guard Tyrese Hunter missed a few games during the season because of injuries, but was still recognized as the best player in the Metro Classic Conference — again.
For the second straight year, Hunter was named the MCC Player of the Year. It is his third straight year on the All-MCC first team.
The Iowa State University basketball recruit had a season to remember. After becoming the Angels’ all-time leading scorer in December, Hunter lead St. Catherine’s to a 68-49 win over Lake Country Lutheran in the WIAA Division 3 state title game last Saturday.
Hunter is joined on the first team by three other Racine County players — senior teammates Kamari McGee (second straight first-team selection) and Jameer Barker, and senior forward Antuan Nesbitt of Prairie. Rounding out the first team are Kenosha St. Joseph junior Andrew Alia and Greendale Martin Luther freshman Nacir Beamon.
Two county players earned second-team honors: senior Jackson Woodward of Racine Lutheran and junior Asanjai Hunter of Prairie.
County players earning honorable mention were senior Neal McCourt and junior Callahan Miles of Catholic Central, seniors Brady Wilks and Scooter Molbeck of Lutheran, senior Kody Krekling and sophomore Ashe Oglesby of Prairie, and senior Calvin Hunter of St. Catherine’s.
Girls
Racine Lutheran senior center Morgann Gardner made it a repeat for the Crusaders, earning All-MCC Player of the Year honors to follow in the footsteps of All-State guard Caroline Strande.
Gardner, a first-team selection for the third straight year, was joined on the first team by junior teammate Nevaiah Bell-Tenner. Other members of the first team were Greendale Martin Luther senior Vanessa Solano, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More senior Lindsay Kirby, Kenosha St. Joseph junior Jayden Hill and Whitefish Bay Dominican freshman Keona McGee.
The 6-foot-2 Gardner, a University of Nebraska-Omaha recruit, led the conference in scoring (21.2 points per game) and was second in rebounding (10.9), according to stats posted on www.wissports.com.
Only one Racine County player, junior Julia Klein of Catholic Central, received second-team honors.
Honorable mention honors went to senior Abby Decker, sophomore Sophia Lawler and freshman Ava Collier-White of Prairie, junior Heavenly Griffin and sophomore Kennedee Clark of St. Catherine’s, senior Alexis Peterson and sophomore Ellie Jaramillo of Lutheran, and junior Maddy Von Rabenau of Catholic Central.
Boys volleyball
The Case High School boys volleyball team evened its match record at 1-1 on Monday night with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-14 nonconference victory over Beloit Memorial at Beloit.
Last Saturday, the Eagles were swept 3-0 by Middleton at Middleton in a nonconference match.
WIAA
Luke Francois, superintendent/business manager at Waterford Union High School, is one of four finalists to take over as WIAA executive director after Dave Anderson retired in July.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control on Thursday identified four candidates for the executive director position. The two candidates are members of the current executive staff and two, including Francois, have experience on the association’s Board of Control.
The staff candidates are Deputy Director Wade Labecki and Assistant Director Stephanie Hauser. The other candidate with board experience is Scott Winch, superintendent at Stratford,
Second interviews with each of the candidates will be conducted on April 15. WIAA intends to introduce the new executive director at the annual meeting on May 26.
Note
The Madison School District plans to begin its phased return to in-person activities, including athletics, this month.
Some, but not all, alternate fall sports in the spring will begin. The school district also plans to resume the traditional spring sports with Big Eight Conference competitions within the WIAA calendar.
“It is an exciting day because we now have a template to follow and finish lines to hit,” Madison Memorial athletic director and Madison School District athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said in a phone interview. “We know we have to do it the right way so as not to take a step backwards.”
The Madison School District hasn’t had in-person athletics since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Madison School District hopes to resume WIAA sports for some sports in the alternate fall season in the spring starting March 29, according to a release from Schlitz. Competition status for athletics will be determined by March 26.
During the week of April 5, girls and boys cross country, girls golf and girls tennis have the potential to begin competitions.
Individual small group contact for girls tennis and boys and girls cross country will begin starting the week of March 15 (Monday) and for boys and girls track and field and boys tennis the week of March 22.
Small group team activities for softball, baseball and soccer will start the week of March 29 (likely off-site on turf and maintaining 6 feet at all times).