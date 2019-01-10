It’s the time of season where the bumps and bruises add up and several frontline wrestlers were on the sideline Thursday night.
Still, an energetic crowd at Union Grove High School was treated to an exciting Southern Lakes Conference match between Union Grove and Waterford. Waterford (7-2, 3-1 SLC), missing top wrestlers Hayden Halter and A.J. Guardiola, won 43-21.
The featured match of the night might have been at 106 pounds, where Cooper Willis of Union Grove pinned Lucas Johnson in 5:45. Willis (23-2), a freshmen, is ranked sixth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online while Johnson is 10th.
“Cooper wrestled a fantastic match,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “He was in control the entire match. Before the pin, we were winning 9-1.”
Among Waterford’s impressive victories, coach Tom Fitzpatrick singled out Lucas Winski at 138 pounds. Winski (14-11) won by a 5-0 decision over Jon Sackman.
“That kid’s tough,” Fitzpatrick said. “Mentally, he’s as strong as anybody on our team. He’s looking at going into the armed forces and that’s the kind of guy we want serving our country — somebody who’s just tougher than nails.”
Among the other Waterford winners were: Hunter Rudzinski (15-13) won by an 8-5 decision over Cael Kahle at 113 pounds; Joshua Charba (24-7), ranked ninth in the state, scored a 15-7 major decision over Thomas Cook at 126; Will French (5-3) won a 15-0 technical fall over Caleb Cozad at 132; Jacob Cherba (13-9) pinned Gianna Scacco in 1:45 at 145 and Boyd Biggs (20-7) pinned Zach Lowe in 50 seconds at 220.
Union Grove (5-5, 3-2 SLC) was also led by Keith Storm-Voltz, who rallied from a 2-1 deficit to decision Zach Kaminski 3-2 at 182 pounds. And Connor Esch pinned Gavin Morawetz in 3:45 at 295 pounds.
Union Grove was without Cade Willis and Barron Masi, who have a combined 39-1 record.
“That program is coming back,” Fitzpatrick said of Union Grove. “Andy’s doing a great job.”
BURLINGTON 63, DELAVAN-DARIEN 15: A pair of pins highlighted the Demons’ big Southern Lakes Conference dual meet victory at Delavan.
Nathaniel Cortez pinned Jacob Greidanus in 2:19 at 126 pounds and Ben Kumprey pinned Jared Greidanus in 1:22 at 138.
“(Cortez) battled nicely for us,” said Burlington coach Jade Gribble, whose team earned eight forfeit victories. “He is really coming along nicely as a sophomore. And (Kumprey) has been wrestling well all year. He has been dominant.”
Also winning for Burlington was Grant Koenen, who earned a 10-8 decision over Owen Chelminiak at 120 pounds.
BRADFORD 43, PARK 28: The Panthers kept things close, but came up short in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha.
With four matches remaining, Park (5-1, 4-1 SEC) trailed 31-25 and made a move. Park’s Joseph Mendoza, ranked eighth at 120 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, moved up to 126 and earned a 6-4 decision victory over the Collin Widmar.
The win cut the deficit to 31-28, but Bradford got pins in the final two matches.
“I thought our guys wrestled really well,” Park coach Jon Burdick said. “It was close at the end but I’m happy with how our team wrestled tonight.”
Park’s Angel Rodriguez, an honorable mention at 106 in the state rankings, pinned Karina Torres in 1:51 at 106. Ladainian Johnson earned a 2-1 decision victory over Carson Widmar at 160. Dominic Ford earned a 19-7 major decision victory over Dylan Garofalo at 170.
Jarrel Campbell, ranked ninth at 195, lost a 11-4 decision to the sixth-ranked Nate Bowens at 195.
TREMPER 48, CASE 35: Tim Rothen remained undefeated in Southeast Conference action, but the Eagles lost a dual meet at Kenosha.
At 152 pounds, Rothen won a 15-0 technical fall over Colin Mitch at 152 pounds to improve to 5-0 in the SEC.
Also for the Eagles (3-7, 2-4 SEC), John Sexton pinned Austin Lang in 1:52 at 195 pounds, while Julian Cintron improved to 14-5 at 145 pounds after winning by forfeit.
“I am very proud of how the boys wrestled today and showed a lot of grit,” Case coach David Edwards said. “More wins will come.”
OAK CREEK 64, HORLICK 9: The Rebels won two matches in a Southeast Conference loss at Horlick.
The Rebels (8-12, 0-5 SEC) got a win at 126 pounds when Donta Roberts pinned Ali Khatibi in 3:16. At 132, Lorenzo Paez won a 9-8 decision over Tyler Holz.
