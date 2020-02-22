Wrestling: Racine County has 13 entries advance to next week's state meet

Burlington's other qualifier also placed second and will be competing at state for the first time. Grant Koenen (31-7), ranked seventh, was edged 17-16 in the championship match at 120 pounds, but came back to pin Luca Paladino of Oak Creek in 4:28 in a wrestleback.

Halter, who won has won state championships in each of his first two high school seasons, has given every indication he plans to made it three straight. Ranked second at 126 pounds, Halter (43-2) dominated his competition.

He opened by pinning Sebastian Rosales of Kenosha Bradford/Reuther in 1:18 and Antonio Klinkerfues of Mukwonago, also in 1:18. He then pinned Joseph Mendoza of Park in 2:59 to earn his state berth.

"Hayden's the kind of guy who raises his level to the competition," said Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick,whose team placed third with 124 points. "He gets better as the competition gets better. He wasn't 100% happy with his regional performance. He was 3-2 (over Mendoza) and all week in practice, he's been getting after it. He went out their right away and controlled the match from beginning to end."

Two of Waterford's most satisfying victories were by Joshua Cherba at 132 pounds and Zach Kaminski at 170. Both defeated the opponents who defeated them one week earlier in the Oak Creek Regional.