Wrestling: Racine County has 13 entries advance to next week's state meet

WIND POINT — A lot of production helped ease a lot of pain for the Burlington High School wrestling team Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Waterford junior Hayden Halter is on track for his third straight WIAA Division 1 wrestling championship and he's taking four of his teammates with him to Madison. Two of them — Zach Kaminski and Josh Cherba — avenged regional losses to win in the sectional.
Park also will be taking a wrestler to state, but Union Grove junior Cade Willis fell short of qualifying for the state tournament after making it to Madison as a freshman and sophomore.
Burlington qualified seven wrestlers, five of whom were champions, at the WIAA Division 1 St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie Sectional, which was held at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center. The Demons scored 158 points to place second in the 13-team tournament to Mukwonago (201).
But there was considerable heartbreak for the Demons. Jake Skrundz, who placed third at 160 pounds at the state tournament as a junior last year, injured a shoulder that has been bothering him much of the season in the 170-pound semifinals and could not qualify. He will undergo surgery, Burlington coach Jade Gribble said.
And Ben Stevenson, a two-team state qualifier, suffered an injury Friday and was withheld from the sectional.
But Jaden Bird, Grant Koenen, Max Ehlen, Cody Welker, Ben Kumprey, Qwade Gehring and Zach Wallace will each be making the trip to Madison this week.
"We had a great day," Gribble said. "I thought our kids wrestled very well. Obviously, the Skrundz injury stings a little bit, but we wrestled well all day."
Bird (34-5), the reigning All-Racine County Wrestler of the Year, placed third at 113 pounds at the state tournament last season. Ranked fourth in the state at 113 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, Bird decisioned Fahad Aziz of Franklin 5-3 in the championship to earn his second straight trip to state.
He didn't have any pins Saturday, but as Gribble said, "he just really stayed after it and scored points all day."
Ehlen (35-6), ranked third at 145 pounds, earned his third straight trip to state by defeating Cole Ramos of Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 6-1 in the championship match. Ramos was ranked 10th.
His championship was especially impressive considering how difficult this bracket was. Nate Stokhaug of Mukwonago, placed third at state at 145 pounds last season, but didn't qualify as a senior.
Ben Kumprey (32-4), ranked sixth at 160 pounds, earned his fourth straight trip to Madison with a 5-2 victory over Evan Danowski. Kumprey reached the championship match with a 4-3 victory over Lucas Benn of Mukwonago. Just four days earlier, Benn defeated Kumphrey 3-2 on a takedown in the last 30 seconds in the team sectional at at Kenosha Bradford.
Gehring (38-4), ranked fourth at 182 pounds, was one of the Demons' most dominating wrestlers. He opened by pinning Anthony Nielsen in 1:32, scored a 17-8 major decision over Maximus Berrios of Mukwonago and then pinned Will Haeger of Oak Creek in 1:57 to earn his third straight state berth.
"He just overpowered everybody," Gribble said. "His closest match was in the semifinals, but he was still pretty dominant. He had a great tournament."
Perhaps the wrestler who impressed Gribble the most Saturday was Zach Wallace at a 195 pounds. Wallace (36-6), who is ranked seventh, pinned Zachary Cruz of St/ Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie in 55 seconds, had a 16-0 technical fall in 2:49 over Dominic Ford of Park and the scored a 15-7 major decision over Ryan Krimpelbein of Mukwonago for the championship.
Krimpelbein, ranked fourth, had pinned Wallace in the team sectional Tuesday.
"He wrestled an outstanding match," Gribble said. "It might have been the best match I had ever seen Zach Wallace wrestle. To basically get caught and pinned on Tuesday in a big environment and then to come back on Saturday against that same person and really dominate the match, that was an outstanding job by Zach."
Welker (26-5), ranked eighth at 152 pounds, finished fourth at 145 pounds at the state tournament last season. He lost a 7-5 decision to Cole Hansen (ranked seventh) in the championship match, but earned his fourth straight trip to state by pinning Jon Sackman of Union Grove in 1:43.
Burlington's other qualifier also placed second and will be competing at state for the first time. Grant Koenen (31-7), ranked seventh, was edged 17-16 in the championship match at 120 pounds, but came back to pin Luca Paladino of Oak Creek in 4:28 in a wrestleback.
Halter, who won has won state championships in each of his first two high school seasons, has given every indication he plans to made it three straight. Ranked second at 126 pounds, Halter (43-2) dominated his competition.
He opened by pinning Sebastian Rosales of Kenosha Bradford/Reuther in 1:18 and Antonio Klinkerfues of Mukwonago, also in 1:18. He then pinned Joseph Mendoza of Park in 2:59 to earn his state berth.
"Hayden's the kind of guy who raises his level to the competition," said Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick,whose team placed third with 124 points. "He gets better as the competition gets better. He wasn't 100% happy with his regional performance. He was 3-2 (over Mendoza) and all week in practice, he's been getting after it. He went out their right away and controlled the match from beginning to end."
Two of Waterford's most satisfying victories were by Joshua Cherba at 132 pounds and Zach Kaminski at 170. Both defeated the opponents who defeated them one week earlier in the Oak Creek Regional.
Cherba (37-10), ranked fifth, scored a 2-1 decision over Tyler Goebel of Mukwonago in the championship match. Goebel, ranked fourth, had defeated Cherba 6-4 one week earlier.
"This is one more step closer to a state championship, hopefully, Cherba said. "I was going my own thing and was finally able to connect things together and pull together a win. It felt great."
Kaminski (41-13), who is honorable mention at 170 pounds,was pinned in 3:57 by Luke Stromberg of Mukwonago in the regional championship. In the rematch Saturday, he won by a 9-4 decision over Stromberg in the championship match.
"I'm firing on all cylinders," Kaminski said. "I came in with the right attitude and mindset. Last week, I wound myself up a little too much for that match and I was over-excited. I was more calm this time."
Waterford's other two qualifiers are Lucas Johnson, who won at 106 pounds, and Evan Danowski, who was second at 160.
Johnson (45-6), ranked seventh at 106 pounds, defeated Sabri Sano of Franklin 3-2 in the championship match.
"That score is a lot closer than what the actual match was," Fitzpatrick said. "He dominated the whole match from beginning to end. He was never in any trouble."
After losing to Kumprey in the championship match, Danowski earned his state berth by rule over Logan Pye of Wilmot.
Mendoza (37-3), ranked seventh, lost to Halter in the championship match, but Park coach Jon Burdick believes better things could be in store for his senior.
"He holds himself to a pretty high standard," Burdick said. "He wrestled really well last week. This week, he was a little under the weather and he wasn't as aggressive. He was aggressive enough to take second, but he just didn't have that extra step in that championship match like he had last week and it showed, for sure."
Willis, who placed fifth at 106 pounds as a freshman in 2018 and also qualified for state last year, was fourth at 132 Saturday. Willis (39-4), ranked seventh, lost a 9-7 decision to Cherba and then lost 7-1 to Ramos in the third-place match.