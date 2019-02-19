RACINE — As a fifth grader at Frank Elementary School in Kenosha, a bored Dashawn Bolton put pencil to paper one day and started drawing a snake in rich detail. It was uncharacteristically luminous for a kid his age.
He was in his math class at the time, but Bolton's drawing was so captivating that his teacher took notice. Instead of admonishing him, she lauded him for his obvious talent.
"My math teacher saw it and she said, 'You're really good at drawing,' " Bolton said. "I didn't realize how good I was until she told me. She said, 'You should start taking classes at a museum.' So I went in there (to art class) and I got to draw my own stuff."
Speaking of creating things, Bolton has done a pretty decent job making something out of himself. And pretty much from scratch. The junior wrestler for Park High School was once, in his own words, sullen, lazy and occasionally angry, but he has since become a different person because of his commitment on the mat.
It just took awhile.
Semi-interested in the sport as a freshman, Bolton used to blow off practices when he felt like it. He grades were not good, he was withdrawn and he didn't feel as if he had much of a purpose in life.
But just two years after finishing 15-20 and getting pinned 17 times at 126 pounds, Bolton is one of only five state qualifiers from city of Racine and the only sectional champion east of Interstate 94 in the county.
A once impossible dream of pursuing a state championship will start Thursday when Bolton (34-11) opens against Oconomowoc senior Keagen Lazar (37-7) in a first-round Division 1 match in the WIAA Individual Wrestling Championship Tournament in Madison.
"The way he's been wrestling, I think he can definitely be on that podium — top six," Park coach Jon Burdick said.
To say the least, Bolton has come a long way. He tried youth wrestling for about three months while he was in fourth grade and got back into it a few years later, but he still had such a long way to go once he got to Park.
Bolton didn't know how to win and he didn't know how to handle losing. And as was the the case with his art skills, he didn't realize how good he could be.
"Freshman year, I was quiet and I was just weird," Bolton said with a chuckle. "Like, whenever I would lose, I would have an attitude and I wouldn't want to talk to anybody. And I would just throw a tantrum."
Burdick has rebuilt a Park program that has produced 20 state champions in its illustrious history, but none since Mark Sommer in 1992, with raw talents like Bolton.
When Burdick first saw Bolton wrestle in gym class as a freshman, he liked what he saw in terms of ability. And with little experience to speak of on his team, Burdick immediately promoted him to the varsity.
"Just watching him wrestle in that first open gym, I was like, 'Wow, this kid has a ton of potential and he's only a freshman' " Burdick said.
But connecting with Bolton and maximizing his potential was something else. Burdick had plenty of wisdom to offer the kid, but Bolton was usually tuned into a different wavelength.
"That freshman year, he would shut down," Burdick said. "He wouldn't really try to work through it if he got put on his back in a match. He would just give up. He had 20 losses his freshman year and 17 of those losses were by pin.
"So I remember telling him heading into his sophomore year, 'If there's one thing you can grow in, don't ever give up during a wrestling match,' " Burdick said. "I said, 'If you get put to your back, you get put to your back. But you have the ability to score a lot of points and you have the ability to score them quickly.' "
This time, Bolton listened. Moving up to 132 pounds his sophomore year, he went 22-12 and reduced the number of times he was pinned from 17 to five. He took another step this season, getting pinned just six times in 45 matches while wrestling between 138 and 152 pounds.
His new mindset was evident in the sectional championship at 152 pounds last Saturday in Park's fieldhouse. Bearing down during a difficult match against Max Ehlen of Burlington, Bolton stayed the course after a controversial ruling that once would have rattled him and persevered for a 6-4 sudden victory.
"There was a call that was made where Ehlen was given a takedown and it should not have been a takedown," Burdick said. "After that had happened, he had no expression. He just hustled back to the center of the mat and knew he was going to get it back.
"The old Dashawn would not have seen that. It would have been, 'I'm going to quit on this.' "
What a revelation it has been for Bolton.
"I just kept going because I didn't want to lose," he said. "He was tired. I could tell he was tired by the way he was in his stance. We were both equally matched, but I was a little better."
While Bolton will be experiencing the bright lights of the state tournament for the first time, he intends to be focused on winning. And even if he doesn't medal, wrestling has has helped him become a person he once couldn't have imagined becoming.
"I feel like wrestling set me on a good path," he said. "Me making state has opened a new mindset. It makes me more motivated to do better things and to help people where, before, I was just selfish."
