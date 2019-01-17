It was a classic matchup between two city rivals.
The Park and Case high school wrestling teams battled in a Southeast Conference dual meet, but the Panthers pulled out a 44-36 victory at Case.
It did not come easy for the Panthers (6-1, 5-1 SEC). They fell behind 18-0 with three straight losses by pin. Case’s Josh Leonard (126) beat Ryan Smithkey in 32 seconds to open the meet, followed by pins from Caden Desantiago (132) and Lucas Jackson (138).
“We came out very flat tonight,” Park coach Jon Burdick said. “We did not come out with much energy, and give Case a lot of credit, they took it to us.”
Dashawn Bolton (145) stopped the Eagles’ momentum with a 22-7 technical fall win for the Panthers over Julian Cintron.
“Dashawn really wrestled well and helped get us going,” Burdick said. “He was hungry for a win tonight.”
The Panthers went on to win seven of the last nine matches, five by pin, to secure the comeback victory. Ladainian Johnson (160), Anthony Nielsen (182), Jarrel Campbell (195), Angel Rodriguez (106) and Aderion Adkisson (113) all earned pins for the Panthers.
Despite the loss, the Eagles (3-8, 2-4 SEC) had a lot of positives to take away from the match.
“I thought we came out with a lot of energy tonight and got some good wins,” Case coach David Edwards said.
The Eagles’ two other victories were both pins. Tim Rothen (152) pinned Marcellus Stills in 2:55 and Jay Shelmidine (285) pinned Marcos Valdez in 4:33. Perriontae Foggs (220) won by forfeit for the Eagles.
“Lucas was great for us,” Edwards said. “We put up a good fight tonight, just came up a little bit short.”
WILMOT 42, UNION GROVE 31: After securing pins in their first two matches, the Broncos lost eight of their last 12 in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Union Grove.
Cooper Willis (106), ranked No. 5 in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, pinned Wilmot’s Ashton Leahy in 30 seconds to open the meet. With the win, Willis improved to 28-2 overall. Then, Cael Kahle (113) pinned Cameron Baird in 3:05 to give the Broncos (5-6, 3-3 SLC) a 12-0 lead.
“Cooper has been firing on all cylinders for us,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis. “I’m proud of the way our guys battled tonight.”
Gavin Hood (170) and Keith Storm-Voltz (195) earned the two other pins for the Broncos. Hood defeated Ian Cruz in 3:30 and Storm-Voltz beat Joe Devall in 1:54.
WATERFORD 76, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: It was smooth sailing for the Wolverines as they dominated the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Paddock Lake.
This marked the first time Waterford (8-2) has shut out an opponent under coach Tom Fitzpatrick.
“The guys knew they had the potential to do it and they went out there and did and I am very proud of them,” Fitzpatrick said.
Josh Cherba started at 126 with an 18-3 technical fall victory over Lucas Wittkamp to get the Wolverines going.
Dalton Danowski won a tough match at 160 with a 10-7 decision over Westosha’s Brenden Wittkamp, Fitzpatrick said.
“Dalton wrestled well at 160 and really showed his heart and grit to pull out the win,” Fitzpatrick said.
Gavin Morawetz (285) topped off the shutout with a pin against Corbin Spencer in 1:09.
BURLINGTON 55, BADGER 19: Despite losing their first three matches, the Demons persevered to stay undefeated in Southern Lakes Conference play with a win against the Badgers.
The largest deficit for Burlington (11-6, 6-0 SLC) was 15-0, but it stormed back with wins in 10 of its final 11 matches to come out on top.
“I thought everyone looked dominant,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “Even the guys that lost fought long, hard matches; it was a good night for our team.”
Jaden Bird (113) got things going for the Demons in their fourth match. Bird earned a technical fall victory over Austin Peter in the second period.
The Demons, ranked sixth in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, also used forfeit points to their advantage. Geneva forfeited four matches against Jake Follis, Zach Weiler, Ben Kumprey and Qwade Gehring, which gave Burlington 24 points.
Earning pins for the Demons were Cody Welker (145) in 2:52, Max Ehlen (152) in 1:37 and Eli Kiesler (160) in 3:43.
FRANKLIN 60, HORLICK 18: The Rebels won just three matches in a Southeast Conference dual meet loss at Franklin.
Horlick lost its first seven matches and couldn’t get any momentum going their way.
Nick Cihler, at 145 pounds, earned the first win for the Rebels with a pin against Dakota VanWeelden in 1:31.
Ethan Gegare (170) and Jordan Ward (180) had the other wins for Horlick by forfeit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.