An already impressive Burlington High School wrestling team finally had health on its side Saturday.
And that translated into plenty of domination.
The Demons won the eight-team WIAA Division 1 Burlington Regional with 298.5 points on the strength of eight individual champions. Their qualifiers advance to the Park Sectional next Saturday, as the top four in each weight class advance to sectionals.
What’s more, Burlington earned the right with its championship to advance to the team sectional against Oak Creek on Tuesday night at St. Catherine’s John F. McGuire Gymnasium.
Union Grove was third with 161 points and will send eight wrestlers to sectionals. Park was fourth (153.5) and also have eight qualifiers. Case finished sixth (101) and is sending six wrestlers.
“First time all year we had our full team healthy and we were really able to put it all together and wrestle with great energy today,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “A lot of big, big wins and, as a team, we just really performed today.”
Here were the Demons’ champions Saturday:
Jaden Bird (36-3), ranked No. 1 at 113 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, who went 3-0 with two pins after a bye.
Ben Stevenson (12-3) at 126, went 3-0 with a pin and two decisions.
Zach Weiler (38-3), ranked fifth at 132, went 3-0 with two pins and a major decision.
Ben Kumprey (30-4), ranked fifth at 138, went 3-0 with a decision and a pin after a bye.
Cody Welker (28-4), ranked ninth at 145, went 3-0 with two pins and a decision.
Jake Skrundz (13-3), ranked 12th at 160, went 3-0 with two pins and a decision.
Qwade Gehring (32-7), honorable mention at 170, went 3-0 with two pins after a bye.
Wyatt Hayes (23-5), honorable mention at 220, went 3-0 with two pins after a bye.
Finishing second for Burlington were Grant Koenen (23-15) at 120, Max Ehlen (19-9) at 152, and Zach Wallace (30-9) at 182.
Third-place finishes came from Ty Kiesler (9-22) at 106 and Taylan Hensely (10-11) at 285. The Demons’ one forth-place finisher was Brian Konz (15-12) at 195.
“The kids were really excited, showed up and got after it today and I’m just really happy with the performance by all them,” Gribble said.
Union Grove’s champions were the Willis brothers. Freshman Cooper Willis (41-2), ranked fifth at 106 pounds, went 3-0 with a pin and a major decision after a bye. Cade Willis (29-2), ranked seventh at 120, went 3-0 with a decision and a major decision after a bye.
“Cooper dominated his matches the whole regional and Cade had a great day as well and was in control of his matches,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said.
Finishing second for Union Grove were Cael Kahle (23-18) at 113 and Keith Storm-Voltz (26-8) at 195. Jon Sackman (25-13) was third while Thomas Cook (26-20) at 126, Gianni Scacco (26-20) at 145 and Dylan Scacco (16-12) at 152 were fourth.
Park’s champion was Dashawn Bolton (31-11) who went 3-0 at 152 pounds with a pin and two decisions.
“Bolton started the day off a little slow, but he was able to come back strong and wrestle a smart and complete match in the first-place match,” Park coach Jon Burdick said.
Second-place finishers were Angel Rodriguez (30-8) at 106 and Dominic Ford (15-11) at 170. Finishing third were Aderion Adkisson (12-16) at 113, Joseph Mendoza (34-4) at 120, LaDanian Johnson (19-21) at 160, Anthony Nielsen (21-15) at 182 and Jarrel Campbell (26-7) at 195.
The Eagles were led by Jay Shelmidine (17-8), who went 3-1 and finished second at 185 pounds.
“Jay wrestled for a few years previously and managed to pick it back up with some ease this year and has been an incredibly hard worker all year for us,” Case coach Dave Edwards said.
Third-place finishes for Case were by Julian Cintron (17-11) at 145 and Timothy Rothen (22-16) at 152. Finishing fourth were Ben Wahlen (8-14) at 106, Kyle Guillien (9-10) at 160 and Perriontae Foggs (16-19) at 220.
St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Prairie finished in eighth with a score of 48 points and did not have any qualifiers.
Division 3
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Henry Amborn and Manny James of Catholic Central advanced to the Dodgeland Sectional after placing second at the Kenosha Christian Life Regional.
Amborn (4-2) lost a 5-3 decision to Javis Pinter of Kenosha Christian Life in the 120-pound championship match. James (3-10) was pinned by Andrew Benzing of Dodgeland in 2:39 in the 160-pound title match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.