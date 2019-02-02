During the season, it won all seven Southern Lakes Conference dual meets.
On Saturday, it won the eight-team conference meet at Elkhorn.
The Burlington High School wrestling team seemingly cannot be stopped.
The Demons showcased their skills at the SLC Tournament, edging rival Waterford by 1.5 points to take home the overall conference championship for the second season in a row.
Burlington had five individual champions, including Jaden Bird (113), Zach Weiler (132), Cody Welker (145), Jake Skrundz (160) and Zach Wallace (182).
“I’m incredibly proud of these guys that we were able to win back-to-back conference championships,” said Burlington coach Jade Gribble, who won his eighth conference title as a coach. “Hopefully there is more to come for us down the road.”
Weiler (10-0 in SLC matches), ranked No. 4 at 132 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, and Skrundz (5-0), ranked No. 12 at 160, were most dominant for the Demons.
Weiler had pins in all three of his matches, including a pin in the championship match in just 51 seconds against Delavan-Darien’s Cole Hanson.
Skrundz had a first-round bye, then earned pins in matches against Waterford’s Dalton Danowski (3:51) and Elkhorn’s Colman Karl (2:37).
Waterford, which finished second in the meet with 260.5 points, also had five individual champions: Hayden Halter (120), Alex Guardiola (152), Zach Kaminski (170), Tony Mastrocola (195) and Boyd Biggs (220).
Halter, ranked No. 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, received a first-round bye, then beat Delavan-Darien’s Owen Chelminiak by pin (2:53) and Union Grove’s Cade Willis by a 7-2 decision. Mastrocola won all three of his matches by pin and Kaminski won two out of his three by pin.
Kaminski’s championship match was decided in overtime against Burlington’s Qwade Gehring—a match that Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick called the best of the day.
“You know when a match goes into overtime, you’ve got two warriors going at it,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “That was a huge win for us and we nearly came away with a conference championship.”
Union Grove finished third with 144 points and was led by Cooper Willis (106), who had the Broncos’ only individual championship.
Willis won all three of his matches with relative ease. He defeated Burlington’s Ty Kiesler by pin in 1:45, beat Waterford’s Lucas Johnson by technical fall (16-1) and won the title by pinning Badger’s Josh Stritesky in 3:41.
“He is just rolling right now,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “He’s wrestling really well on his feet and he’s in total control of every match.”
At 182, Keith Storm-Voltz placed second, losing to Burlington’s Wallace in a 9-0 major decision.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE: At Case High School, Park finished fourth in the eight-team meet with 158 points. Leading the way was Joseph Mendoza, who won the 120-pound championship.
Mendoza, ranked ninth in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, went 10-0 in SEC matches this season. Mendoza went 3-0 on Saturday with two pins after receiving a first-round bye.
“The game plan for Mendoza at his weight class was to make sure he scored points, and he went out there aggressively and was able to do just that,” said Park coach Jon Burdick.
Also for the Panthers, Dominic Ford (6-3 in SEC matches) finished second at 170, going 2-1 with two pins.
Angel Rodriguez (9-1), listed as an honorable mention at 106, was upset by Kenosha Tremper’s Landon Davidson in the semifinal. Burdick said that Rodriguez was up 13-2 when things went wrong for him.
“Angel was dominating the match,” Burdick said. “He got into a position that he was uncomfortable with and then couldn’t get out of the pin. It was unfortunate, but I know he’s going to bounce back from this.
“We were out of routine with missing some practices due to the weather, but they were still able to wrestle well,” Burdick said.
Case finished sixth with 109 points and had a conference champion in Jay Shelmidine at 285.
Shelmidine, who has wrestled only for half of the season according to Case coach David Edwards, went 3-0 with two pins after receiving a first-round bye.
“Jay has been on a run, and being able to overcome his defeat to Bradford’s Venicio Vasquez earlier this season with a pin in the first-place match was great,” Edwards said.
Horlick finished right behind the Eagles in seventh with 104. Senior Nick Cihler (33-7) won the championship at 152 with two pins and a major decision, while sophomore Lorenzo Paez (18-22) finished second at 132. His loss came against Kenosha Bradford’s Abel Castillo by a 10-4 decision.
“Both Nick and Lorenzo have been wrestling really well,” said Horlick coach Jerry Kupper. “Nick has done well with his senior leadership and Lorenzo is really starting to get the hang of it and get into a groove.”
Kenosha Bradford won conference tournament with 222 points.
METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE: St. Catherine’s-Racine Lutheran, in its first season as a team, finished in third with 149.5 points and Serenity Ford (8-7) won the 106-pound championship.
Ford won with a pin over St. Joseph’s Noah Davis in the final round. Also for the Angels, Adam Boehm placed second at 182, and Aundre Hale was second at 220.
Boehm went 2-1 with two pins, including one in 32 seconds. Hale was 3-2 with three pins. Lee Schatzman went 2-1 with two pins at 285.
“We wrestled better than we have been earlier in the year and you can really start to see the improvements the kids have been making,” said St. Catherine’s coach Nick Loomis.
Catholic Central finished seventh with 52 points. Freshman Henry Amborn placed second at 120. He went 4-1 with three pins, all of which came in under a minute, and a decision.
Kenosha Christian Life won the tournament with a score of 317.
