Wrestling: Burlington's success has been driven by six super seniors

“They’ve spent a lot of time together outside of wrestling, they’re a definitely very talented group and they’ve been a pleasure to work with these last four years.”

Welker, who was fourth in the state at 145 pounds last season, feels that these seniors have made the most out of each other by feeding off each other’s energy.

“It’s been great,” Welker said. “We’ve known each other for so long, so that makes it a lot more fun. I’ve known Jake, Max, Ben (Kumphrey) and all of them since I was really little. I even wrestled Stevenson in youth a lot. I remember wrestling him at youth state when I was in fifth or sixth grade.

“So us all coming into one pretty good team is what makes it cool. We’re all pretty close.”

And let’s not forget three other seniors — Caleb Micke, Christian Brenner and Andrew Ventura. They haven’t matched the varsity success of their six teammates, but each has stayed committed for four years and did their part to make the Demons the force they are now.