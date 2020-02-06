Wrestling: Burlington's success has been driven by six super seniors

BURLINGTON — Their last few weeks of glory start Saturday, when six super seniors from the Burlington High School wrestling team compete in the Southern Lakes Conference meet at Lake Geneva Badger.
Regionals and sectionals will follow and then the grand finale comes Feb. 27-29, when they will compete for a spot on the podium at the WIAA Division 1 state championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Each of them are familiar with the daunting environment of this place.
Their names are Max Ehlen, Jake Skrundz, Qwade Gehring, Ben Kumphrey, Ben Stevenson and Cody Welker. They have combined to win 709 of their 906 matches at Burlington. Skrundz has earned two medals at state and Welker one.
During their time at Burlington, they have been instrumental in maintaining the school’s rich wrestling tradition. The Demons are ranked fourth in Division 1 this week by Wisconsin Wrestling Online and have advanced to the state team tournament each of the past two seasons.
There are certainly others on this team, such as Jaden Bird, the reigning All-Racine County Wrestler of the Year. But those six are the nucleus, the true heart and soul.
“They’re a good group of kids,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “They’ve been wrestlers for a long time, they’ve bought into this stuff together, worked hard together and they’re a pretty close-knit group.
“They’ve spent a lot of time together outside of wrestling, they’re a definitely very talented group and they’ve been a pleasure to work with these last four years.”
Welker, who was fourth in the state at 145 pounds last season, feels that these seniors have made the most out of each other by feeding off each other’s energy.
“It’s been great,” Welker said. “We’ve known each other for so long, so that makes it a lot more fun. I’ve known Jake, Max, Ben (Kumphrey) and all of them since I was really little. I even wrestled Stevenson in youth a lot. I remember wrestling him at youth state when I was in fifth or sixth grade.
“So us all coming into one pretty good team is what makes it cool. We’re all pretty close.”
And let’s not forget three other seniors — Caleb Micke, Christian Brenner and Andrew Ventura. They haven’t matched the varsity success of their six teammates, but each has stayed committed for four years and did their part to make the Demons the force they are now.
“They realize where they’re at and who’s in front of them,” Gribble said. “A lot of kids wouldn’t stick it out, but they have battled through, have stepped up and have continued to come. They’re still doing everything they can to push everybody. They give you everything they can when they’re out there and they’re just good kids.”
Here are profiles on those six seniors who will be contending for state medals this month:
Max Ehlen
RECORDS: Freshman — 31-11; Sophomore — 41-8; Junior — 21-13; Senior — 22-6.
STATE RANK: Ninth at 145 pounds.
STATE EXPERIENCE: Qualified the last two seasons, but did not place.
The long-term goal is to become an Electrical Power Distribution lineman with Gehring, one of his closest friends. The two have had a strong relationship for several years.
“We’re always pushing each other to get better,” he said. “We’re always talking about what we need to work on, even when we don’t want to hear it.”
Ehlen is finally healthy after suffering season-long injuries to his right ankle as a sophomore and his left ankle as a junior.
“Mentally, I was always worrying about it,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘Is it going hold up?’ and I feel it held me back a little bit. I feel real good right now. I’m wrestling probably the best I ever have and I’ll leave it all on the mat and see what happens at the end of the year.”
Jake Skrundz
RECORDS: Freshman — 31-10; Sophomore — 37-7; Junior — 22-4; Senior — 13-1.
STATE RANK: Third at 170 pounds.
STATE EXPERIENCE: Qualified the last three seasons. Placed sixth at 145 as a sophomore and third at 160 last season.
Skrundz has developed what Gribble said is, “a high-level technique,” and he has two medals to show for his commitment. He plans to continue wrestling in college next season, but has not yet decided where that will be.
He hopes to celebrate leap year day on Feb. 29 by winning a state championship. If he does, his wrestling relationships will be one of the biggest reasons why.
“We’ve been pushing each other since the sixth or seven grade, going to Higher Level (Wrestling in Burlington),” he said. “We’re around the same weight class, so we were able to rotate with each other. And me and Max Ehlen have been wrestling since we were in kindergarten in the Burlington club.
“We know each other, so we know what areas we can push each other and what areas we lay off. We know what areas we can get better at.”
Qwade Gehring
RECORDS: Freshman — 26-10; Sophomore — 40-10; Junior — 34-10; Senior — 25-4.
STATE RANK: Third at 182 pounds.
STATE EXPERIENCE: Qualified the last two seasons.
Say this about Gehring: He has a unique first name.
“My dad just kind of made it up,” he said. “He saw the name Wade and put a ‘Q’ in front of it.”
That name has been prominent in the Demons’ program the last four years since he has gone 125-34.
Gehring won a conference championship as a sophomore, but he has bigger goals in mind this month.
“I want to do the best I can and just leave it all on the mat,” he said. “Winning a state championship is definitely the goal.”
Ben Kumphrey
RECORDS: Freshman — 34-10; Sophomore — 39-15; Junior — 32-6; Senior — 25-4.
STATE RANK: Sixth at 160.
STATE EXPERIENCE: Qualified the last three seasons.
After considering college, Kumphrey has decided to make a four-year commitment to the Air Force, where he hopes to become involved in cyber security.
He plans to finish his high school career with a place on the podium and is candid about why he hasn’t yet.
“This year, I believe I can place one through six,” he said. “I think I’ve got a chance at the podium this year. The years before, I think I choked. I think I could have placed on the podium all three years, but I think I choked. But this year, I think I can for sure do it.”
Kumphrey is realistic about winning. In his weight class is Arrowhead’s Keegan O’Toole, the three-time defending champion who is also ranked No. 1 in the nation. Kumphrey lost to him this season.
“I learned from watching the tapes what he did to me and how I can counter some things,” Kumphrey said. “I want to use his style, incorporate it with my style and make the best of it.”
Ben Stevenson
RECORDS: Freshman — 29-12; Sophomore — 41-10; Junior — 14-6; Senior — 20-9.
STATE EXPERIENCE: Qualified the last two seasons.
A young man of few words. Stevenson hopes to one day be a plate fitter or steamfitter. He credits his parents, Jeff and Mindy, for helping him become who he is. “They just always had time for me,” he said.
Cody Welker
RECORDS: Freshman — 29-12; Sophomore — 41-10; Junior — 14-6; Senior — 20-9.
STATE RANKING: Ninth at 152 pounds.
STATE EXPERIENCE: Qualified the last three seasons. Placed fourth at 145 pounds last season.
Welker, who plans to wrestle for UW-Oshkosh next season, has traveled a long road. He suffered a leg injury going into his sophomore season in 2017 and a stress fracture in his back early this season.
But even though injuries have cost him several matches in high school, he has been among the most successful, winning Southeast Conference, regional and sectional championships last season. There’s a reason for that: Gribble considers Welker and Skrundz to be his two biggest “mat rats.”
“Jake and I practice every week more than just high school,” Welker said. “I think I’m where I need to be to win a state title.”
Welker has one other advantage. His sister, Kylie, is a wrestler on the World Team who lives at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.
“Kylie and I wrestled a lot growing up, so we practiced together,” Welker said.