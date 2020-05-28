Wrestling: Burlington community mourns the loss of Josh Bird

During the last hour of his life on the afternoon of May 22, Josh Bird was in the mood for a foot race. No surprise there. So many of his 23 years on this earth were about competition — this was a kid who won two wrestling state championships for Burlington High School — and even after another grueling day as a carpenter, Bird wanted to take on a challenger.
He had just finished for the day his work on a house being constructed on the side of a hill at Okauchee Lake in Waukesha County for Kahle Builders. A little silliness was in the air and someone shot footage of Bird preparing for his race around the perimeter of the job site against Tony DiPiazza, another construction worker. Bird was asked on that video if he could handle Bird.
Projecting himself with a swagger that defined him as a wrestler, Bird playfully vowed that he would have DiPiazza licked if he could make it down the steep hill fast enough. Sure enough, Bird opened up a lead before taking a nasty spill at the job site. But that was Bird. Even when he didn’t win, he was going full throttle.
And then the workers dispersed for the day around 3:30. Bill Kahle, Bird’s boss who had also coached him in wrestling, bid his young employee farewell.
He had no way of knowing he was also saying goodbye.
“I looked up the hill at him, like 25 feet in the air, and I told him, ‘Hey, be careful on your bike on your ride home today,’ “ Kahle said. “I said that every time he brought his bike. I treated him as I would want my son to be treated on a job site.”
Within a half hour, Kahle’s cell phone rang to life. It was from another employee, Turner Riste, who had been following Bird home to Burlington. What Riste said sent shock waves through Kahle.
As the two were southbound on Highway 38 in the Town of Mukwonago, a northbound card turned west on Sugden Road in front of Bird. The two-time state champion was dead at the scene.
And for the last week, the many who knew Bird have been struggling to make sense of why this happened. Here was a kid who found his true life’s calling — getting down and dirty with construction work. He was returning that day to a new home and a girlfriend. And one of the great competitors in the rich history of Burlington’s wrestling program, a young man who was starting to connect with kids as a youth wrestling coach, had such a promising future as a mentor.
In one horrifying flash, he was taken from his community forever with so much unfinished business. Why do these things have to happen? It’s something no one has ever been able to explain.
And it’s happened twice to a former state wrestling champion from Burlington in in the last 20 years. Mike Kramer, who won at 140 pounds at the 1994 WIAA state tournament, was killed on a motorcycle in Burlington in March 2000.
Yes, it just doesn’t make sense.
“He was as happy as I’ve even seen him,” said Jade Gribble, Bird’s coach at Burlington. “He was in love, he had purchased a house and he was happy with where he was at. That was huge for a young man who had had so much success and was trying to figure out where he fit. He had really found his passion for coaching and was excelling at it.”
Kahle is just starting to be able to force some happiness into the dreariness of this tragedy.
“Each morning, I wake up and almost kick myself, as in, ‘Did this really happen?’ “ Kahle said. “Lately, I’ve kind of switched from being really sad about it to thinking about the really funny things he did or said.”
That was partly what the oldest of Kevin and Karen’s three boys was all about. He loved the lighter side of life. He loved jokes. And he loved being silly. Kahle once saw him do a back flip even with his construction belt weighing him down. And on his last day on the job, Kahle snapped a photo of him wearing a blue-and-gold tank top with a serene tropical setting — not exactly the typical attire of construction workers.
“He was just overall a great person — always there to help out when you needed it,” said Max Fisher, an undefeated state champion for Waterford in 2015 who wrestled with Bird in the Burlington Kids Club for several years. “He could always make a bad situation better and he had a great sense of humor. He was a great person and he meant a lot to the community out here.”
A supreme competitor
And then there was the Bird who won state championships and one national title while at Burlington. There was no nonsense with this side of the young man.
“It was his intensity,” Fisher said. “He had a fire in his soul non-stop. He could make any big move at any time and he wasn’t scared to do anything out there.”
We take you back to the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2013 at the Kohl Center in Madison. Bird, a freshman, was trailing Robert Lee of Kaukauna 6-0 in the championship match at 120 pounds in Division 1.
A freshman just doesn’t will himself back from a predicament like this, especially under the intense glare beating down on this big stage. But somehow Bird did, rallying to tie Lee 6-6 at the end of regulation and then pulling off a sudden-victory takedown in overtime to win 8-6.
“Robert Lee was a hammer on top — one of the best riders in the state,” Gribble said. “We were never planning on going down. Robert Lee was a a three-time state champ and the only year he didn’t win a state title was Josh’s freshman year, when he beat him.
“We were never going to go down, but this was the only shot we had of beating him. I just remember making eye contact with Josh and I asked him if he could get away. And he looked at me and he said, ‘Yeah.’So we chose down and got away and took him down, cut him and took him down again him in overtime.
“You just don’t see that. It was not in our plans (to go down), but he stayed mentally tough in that position. That transferred into his life with as much he believed in himself.”
A young man’s incredible success story grew even more in 2013 when Bird competed in the USA Freestyle Greco National Championship at Fargo, N.D. Bird was supposed to wrestle at 132 pounds, but couldn’t hold his weight and elected to go up to 138.
“It’s one of the most elite tournaments in the United States for that age group,” Gribble said. “He had talked to us about going 132 and I got a call from a friend who said, ‘Bird’s not going to make weight.’
“So Josh goes up to 138 and then wins the national tournament — up a weight class! It’s just crazy! To move up a weight class and then win a national title? In a lot of those matches, he was behind, but he just kept believing in himself and he kept working through it.”
Bird graduated from Burlington in 2016 with a 152-10 record and a second state championship he won as a junior, which was at 132 pounds. He might have won a third, but he suffered a knee injury at Mequon Homestead two weeks before the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament as a senior and was lost for the season.
He intended on competing at Chadron State College in Nebraska, but that didn’t work out and he left the school after a semester.
“I just think he was kind of running away from the sport a little bit,” Gribble said. “He was tired and he had put a lot of pressure on himself. I think Josh tried to get away from it for awhile, but then realized that it was just in him. He had so much more to offer and, as he got into coaching, he realized how much he loved the sport.”
A strong influence
Bird certainly had a way of connecting with others.
While Bird was winning state championships at Burlington, he was helping others to reach out for success. Fisher, who won the Division 1 championship at 160 pounds in 2015 — the same season Bird won his second title, recalls one conversation after Fisher won his state semifinal match.
Up next for Fisher was none other than undefeated and defending state champion Joe Ziolkowski of Schofield D.C. Everest. Ziolokowski had not given up a point so far in the state tournament.
“Josh walked up to me and said, “The kid’s just not ready for you — I think he’s scared of you,’ “ Fisher said. “I, of course, was nervous beyond measure at that time, going out and wrestling the defending state champ and I had never made the finals.
“He really saw that I was nervous and a little scared and he said, ‘This is your match and your tournament. I’ve been watching this kid for years and he’s nothing compared to you.’ He really calmed me down there.”
And Fisher knocked off a giant, pulling off a 3-1 decision over Ziolkowski.
Cody Nannemann of Waterford, who won the championship at 160 pounds as a senior in 2013, remembers that same energetic presence.
“He’d be joking around with everyone before a match and, all of a sudden, it came time when it he was up to wrestle and it was like he flipped a switch and he just went on his mission,” Nannemann said.
Ben Hornickle, a 2015 Burlington graduate who went 170-18 in high school, recalls a teammate who pushed to the level he may never have achieved.
“If it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t have been the wrestler I was,” Hornickle said. “Just wrestling with him every day, not a lot of people get that. He just made me so much better. We’d wrestle for an hour and no one would score. There would probably be one takedown because we were just scrambling. We were too stubborn to give up a takedown.”
Bird had gotten involved in coach wrestlers at Catholic Central in Burlington and for the Higher Level Wrestling Club in Waterford. He was a natural. He certainly would have touched countless lives in the coming years.
And then, in one instant, it was over. And a community was forever deprived of someone who would have made such an enormous difference.
“His first year at Catholic Central, he got a guy on the podium (at the state tournament),” said Anthony D’Alie, coach of Higher Level Wrestling in Waterford. “He really enjoyed working with kids.
“Right when he was starting to find his niche in the sport, unfortunately, he was taken from us too soon. For him to get taken this year really hurts.”
And now a saddened and shocked wrestling community must find a way to carry on.
“The wrestling community was so tight,” Hornickle said. “With the amount of knowledge he had, he was going to change a lot of lives. He knew too much to not. It was just unbelievable how much that guy knew and how talented he was.
“He was going to change a lot of kids’ lives. He was going to create a lot of good wrestlers, a lot of good people. And to lose a guy like that, it makes no sense. Now we have to do it for him, I guess.
“The only way to honor him is to do what he would be doing and just keep moving forward.”
That’s the only way Josh Bird knew how to live.”
