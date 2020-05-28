Wrestling: Burlington community mourns the loss of Josh Bird

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the last hour of his life on the afternoon of May 22, Josh Bird was in the mood for a foot race. No surprise there. So many of his 23 years on this earth were about competition — this was a kid who won two wrestling state championships for Burlington High School — and even after another grueling day as a carpenter, Bird wanted to take on a challenger.

He had just finished for the day his work on a house being constructed on the side of a hill at Okauchee Lake in Waukesha County for Kahle Builders. A little silliness was in the air and someone shot footage of Bird preparing for his race around the perimeter of the job site against Tony DiPiazza, another construction worker. Bird was asked on that video if he could handle Bird.

Projecting himself with a swagger that defined him as a wrestler, Bird playfully vowed that he would have DiPiazza licked if he could make it down the steep hill fast enough. Sure enough, Bird opened up a lead before taking a nasty spill at the job site. But that was Bird. Even when he didn’t win, he was going full throttle.

And then the workers dispersed for the day around 3:30. Bill Kahle, Bird’s boss who had also coached him in wrestling, bid his young employee farewell.

He had no way of knowing he was also saying goodbye.