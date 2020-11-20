WITH VIDEO: Softball: Lutheran's Schmierer signs with Division 1 Rider

“She’s a true softball player. She’s not just a pitcher. She’s a runner, she’s a batter, she leads our team in offense and we always want her as our No. 1 (leadoff) batter. I feel very lucky to have coached this young lady and I feel sad that she missed last season.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out all spring sports in Racine County, Schmierer lost her junior season. But she’s already compiled an impressive body of work in high school.

She was voted the All-Racine County Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2019 after going 18-5 with a 232 strikeouts and a school-record 1.24 earned run average. She also hit .400, scored 36 runs, had 31 RBIs and stole 16 bases as the Crusaders’ leadoff hitter.

With Schmierer setting the tone, Lutheran won its first conference championship in 40 years.

She will be joining a rebuilding program at Rider, which is located in Lawrence Township, N.J. The Broncs went 1-12 last season under coach Davon Ortega before the rest of their season was cancelled in early March because of the pandemic.

Ortega said she plans to allow Schmierer to swing the bat, but made this clear: Her new recruit has been brought in to pitch.