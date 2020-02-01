WITH VIDEO: Racine Lutheran's Caroline Strande breaks Racine County scoring record

SOMERS — It was during the 1986-87 school year when Peter Strande, then a senior at Racine Lutheran High School, watched a phenom for Horlick named Sonja Henning create her magic on a basketball court.
In 1998, Peter married Julie Grant, who graduated from Lutheran the year after he did. And on March 21, 2002, their first child, Caroline, entered this world.
As history would prove, another phenom was born on that day.
Nearly 18 years later, Caroline broke Henning’s 33-year-old all-time Racine County scoring record of 2,236 points. The senior guard for undefeated Racine Lutheran achieved that Friday night in a 79-40 Metro Classic Conference victory over Shoreland Lutheran with her 44-point effort at Somers.
And now this is a fact: Strande has scored more points than any boy or girl who has ever played high school basketball in the county. She also unofficially ranks 10th all time in state history with six regular-season games and at least one postseason game remaining in her high school career.
“Sonja Henning was just an unstoppable force at Horlick,” Peter Strande said. “Just to think my daughter has surpassed that is incredible.”
Strande entered the game needing 26 points to surpass Henning. She reached that with early the second half. She left the game with 4:30 to play with 44 points — one fewer than her career high — nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Some other program history was created earlier that night. Junior center Morgann Gardner made a jump shot with 1:04 left in the first half to become the third player for Lutheran to reach 1,000 career points.
Gardner, who is now at 1,005 points, joins Strande (2,255) and 1998 graduate Kelly Sorenson (1,111).
“It’s fitting that they’re both great players and, tonight, they made history together,” Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “They both are awesome players and have really turned this program around with what they’ve been able to do coming in here.
“From the moment I took over (when Strande was a freshman in 2016), I talked about trying to change the culture of this program. They’re a big part of our success and they’ve put in the work.”
Strande, a 5-foot-11 guard who signed with Minnesota in November, is the state’s second-leading scorer this season at 37.4 points per game. So it was a matter of when and not if she would set the record Friday night.
Sure enough, she had 23 points by halftime against Shoreland (5-11, 5-6 MCC), which is rebuilding after the graduation last year of Chelby Koker, one of the state’s all-time leading scorers.
Strande’s big moment came when she took a pass from Nevaiah Bell-Tenner and scored on a layup with 16:04 left in the second half. As the Shoreland Lutheran announcer informed the crowd of Strande’s milestone, Shaffer walked out onto the court to congratulate his star guard before she accepted congratulations from her teammates during a brief team huddle.
Among those looking on were Nathan Zawicki, a forward for the Lutheran boys team who is Strande’s boyfriend, and Molly O’Regan, a former St. Catherine’s basketball player who is a friend. Her grandparents, Dave and Katie Strande, were also on hand.
What did that moment mean to Strande?
“I heard stories about Sonja Henning and how great of a player she was,” Strande said. “To beat her record is incredible. She had such an amazing career in high school, college and professionally.”
Strande was happy to share her big night with Gardner, who was also briefly honored when she reached 1,000 career points.
“I’m happy for Morgann,” Strande said. “She’s improved so much since freshman year. She had incredible post moves and an outside jump shot. Everything about her game has improved a lot.”
The 6-foot Gardner finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. With Strande, she headed an overpowering performance that saw Lutheran jump out to a 22-2 lead and never look back.
“We both accomplished what we’ve been working hard toward,” Gardner said. “Our teammates got us involved in every single one of the points we scored. That’s what I think.
“For two players from the same team to get those accomplishments, it’s good for our school.”
Meanwhile, Vanessa Oliver-Gardner, a former standout at Case, was looking on with pride for both her daughter and Strande.
“They showed character, hard work and teamwork,” she said. “They’ve been playing with each other since they were 9 or 10 years old and this was so sweet. I was tearful for both of them.”
Racine Lutheran (16-0, 10-0 MCC) is ranked second in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll.