WITH VIDEO: Is St. Catherine's enforcer Elijah Lambert the best basketball defender in the state?

RACINE — When Nick Bennett, a man whose opinion is enhanced by the fact he has coached at the college level, recently referred to Elijah Lambert as “the best defensive player in the state,” he did so with some hesitation. After all, Bennett is not one to just toss around accolades of that magnitude.
Besides, considering there are thousands of boys who play high school basketball in Wisconsin, that’s a pretty striking observation for the St. Catherine’s coach to say about his 6-foot-2 senior forward.
Call it a subjective statement, because saying Lambert is the greatest defensive player in the state is not unlike saying Brad Pitt is the greatest living actor. Who’s to say for sure?
Let’s just say this: There are plenty of facts that support Bennett’s assertion. Furthermore, there are those who have seen Lambert bear down on defense who just might agree with Bennett.
Take Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, who has seen his star forwards JC Butler (Racine County’s all-time leading scorer among boys) and Antuan Nesbitt work extra hard for everything they’ve earned against Lambert the last three seasons.
“I think what’s most impressive is he can guard a 6-7 or 6-8 post (player) and he can guard a 5-11 point guard,” Atanasoff said. “The best I’ve had was probably Logan Krekling in terms of understanding angles and opponents’ strengths, but Elijah is the best I’ve seen in my nine years as a coach.
“He’s strong, he’s quick, he often beats the offensive player to the spot, he’s physical and what’s he’s been able to do is truly impressive. As a sophomore, he guarded JC Butler as well as I’ve seen JC defended and there,s not doubt, the last two years, he’s guarded Antuan as well as I’ve seen.”
Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen has also been impressed.
“Because of his effort, he’s able to defend people and get it done,” Christensen said. “He can guard multiple positions and that’s always a big thing.”
Has defense been Lambert’s calling card since he’s played basketball? Not necessarily. There are no stories behind him achieving this identity. Instead, it’s something that just happened.
“I was never told I was a defensive player,” said Lambert, who has a 3.3 GPA. “I didn’t think of my defense as high up until people started telling me my sophomore years. And then it started being a trend throughout my years here.
“In middle school (at Jerstad-Agerholm), I never really thought that. That’s why I think I’m getting better on defense because I’m thinking in my head I play good defense and I can guard anyone.”
Here are a some reasons why Bennett has arrived at his conclusion about Lambert:
- Start with a two-game stretch against Westosha Central Jan. 7 and Somers Shoreland Lutheran Jan. 10.
Against Westosha Central, he held leading scorer Jack Rose to four points on 1-for-11 shooting. For the season, Rose averaged a team-high 17.5 points and shot 47.3% from the floor.
Against Shoreland Lutheran three days later, he held Quentin Bolton scoreless on 0-for-12 shooting. Bolton averaged a team-high 16.2 points and shot 43.7% from the floor.
That’s two games and a combined 1-for-23 shooting from the leading scorers on each team.
- Take Lambert’s two matchups against Whitefish Bay Dominican 6-8 senior forward Alex Antetokounmpo, whose brother, Giannis, is the Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar. Alex averaged 20.0 points a game this season, but had his hands full against Lambert.
In St. Catherine’s 54-50 victory Jan. 16 at Whitefish Bay, Antetokounmpo went 4-for-13 from the floor and scored 12 points. In St. Catherine’s 73-59 victory Feb. 21 in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium, Antetokounmpo went 3 for 11 and was held to eight points.
With Lambert setting the tone defensively, the Angels have allowed an average of just 44.3 points per game. Opponents are just 360 for 916 (39.3%) from the floor against the Angels, who are 24-0 and ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll.
So, yes, there’s a great deal of substance to what Bennett says.
“There’s a commitment on his end,” Bennett said. “As coaches, we can talk defense until we’re blue in the face. It’s the kids who go out there and actually take pride on that end of the court.
“He’s one of those kids who doesn’t talk about it a lot. He just goes and gets a lot of stuff done on that end of the court. I always like to use a football analogy — he would be a middle linebacker averaging 15 tackles a game. He really just controls the center of the court for us on defense. And he’s good at all levels.
“Being 6-2, he guards ballhandlers very well. He’s very strong, his lateral quickness is very good, he sits down in a wide stance and he can keep guys in front of him. The second thing is, he’s good at getting to shooters. It’s really hard for them. He can chase well and he can run. And third, he’s very good handling bigger guys. When guys try to outmuscle him and to post him up, he’s very good at out-quicking them and maneuvering his way around the post.”
It can also be said that Lambert had made his teammates better by how much he challenges them daily in practice.
“He’s a very big body and he knows how to move his feet,” 6-4 junior center Marcel Tyler said. “When we play against other guys, I’m already prepared for that because I played against him in practice.”
Said St. Catherine’s standout guard Tyrese Hunter: “Lambert’s been pushing me ever since I was little — like in AAU and in Optimist practice when I was little. He’s in your chest the whole game. He never takes possessions off and that’s what people on offense don’t like.”
Lambert is also no slouch offensively. He is the Angels’ fourth-leading scorer at 10.2 points per game and is one of their best shooters with a .530 shooting percentage.
But make mistake about it. Lambert’s identity is on defense.
“We’ll have an opponent who has a player who averages 20 points or maybe 25 and after the game, I’ll ask Nick, ‘Hey. how many points did so and so have?’ “ St. Catherine’s assistant coach Patrick Hunter said. “And he’ll say, ‘He only had like two or five points.’
“It’s really amazing what he can do on the offensive end for our team.”