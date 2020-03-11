WITH VIDEO: Is St. Catherine's enforcer Elijah Lambert the best basketball defender in the state?

So, yes, there’s a great deal of substance to what Bennett says.

“There’s a commitment on his end,” Bennett said. “As coaches, we can talk defense until we’re blue in the face. It’s the kids who go out there and actually take pride on that end of the court.

“He’s one of those kids who doesn’t talk about it a lot. He just goes and gets a lot of stuff done on that end of the court. I always like to use a football analogy — he would be a middle linebacker averaging 15 tackles a game. He really just controls the center of the court for us on defense. And he’s good at all levels.

“Being 6-2, he guards ballhandlers very well. He’s very strong, his lateral quickness is very good, he sits down in a wide stance and he can keep guys in front of him. The second thing is, he’s good at getting to shooters. It’s really hard for them. He can chase well and he can run. And third, he’s very good handling bigger guys. When guys try to outmuscle him and to post him up, he’s very good at out-quicking them and maneuvering his way around the post.”

It can also be said that Lambert had made his teammates better by how much he challenges them daily in practice.