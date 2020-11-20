WITH VIDEO: High school football: St. Catherine's falls short in a thriller

Afterward, Miller referenced his pet term — “Angel Strong” — which is on the back of each of his player’s uniforms.

“It was Angel Strong football and we can say that all we want, but until you actually show it on the field or show it through adversity, does Angel Strong really mean something?” Miller said. “And the boys showed it.

“We scored to take the lead and, obviously, it was called back. But the Angel Strong fight was there and I’m extremely proud for the seniors and the rest of the program.”

One of those seniors was Demarion Cobb, who rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries against a team that had allowed just 146 rushing yards in five games this season.

Cobb finished the season with 1,039 yards, extending the Angels’ streak of 1,000-yard rushers to 10 consecutive seasons. And he sure earned the respect of University School coach Brian Sommers, whose team finished with a 5-1 record.

“No one’s going to tackle the kid one-on-one even though we work on tackling all the time,” he said. “It was very obvious on film that Demarion has amazing feet. They’re light. They’ve got the big guys up front and he can just hit that crease.”