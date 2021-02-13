WIAA wrestling: Waterford's Halter, Union Grove's Cooper Willis place second at state

"It was a testament to Cade's ability to reset and just be fantastic. He came out and won his next two matches and just did a really, really good job. He was in control of his last match."

With the Willis' brothers father, Jesse, being a longtime assistant to Weis, Cade and Cooper have been in the school's wrestling room long before they enrolled at Union Grove. Weis said they have left quite a legacy. And Cooper still has one year remaining with the Broncos.

"Their dad is a coach, so Cade has been up in the room since the fourth or fifth grade, working on things and being a part of the team," Weis said. "Those two boys have really put Union Grove wrestling on the map.

"When we go to different tournaments, I get so many compliments from coaches about those kids because they put in a lot of time."

For Cherba, the last two seasons have been a redemption after the disappointment of his sophomore season. He was disqualified for not wearing a mouth guard when he was one victory from earning a medal at 126 pounds that year, but Cherba has gone on to place third at 132 pounds as a junior and third at 138 this season.

And he did by being mentally strong after a crushing loss.