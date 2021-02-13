WIAA wrestling: Waterford's Halter, Union Grove's Cooper Willis place second at state

While no Racine County wrestler won a championship Saturday afternoon at the WIAA Division 1 Individual Wrestling Tournament, plenty of medals have been brought back from Kaukauna.
Led by second-place finishers Hayden Halter of Waterford and Cooper Willis of Union Grove, five county wrestlers medaled. Placing third were Union Grove's Cade Willis, Cooper's older brother, and Waterford's Josh Cherba. Jaden Bird of Burlington was sixth.
It was an especially competitive tournament because only eight wrestlers in each weight class advanced to the state tournament this season rather than the usual 16. As Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said, "A lot of great wrestlers didn't get here, but the cream of the crop did."
One of the most anticipated matches was by Halter, who was trying to go out as a champion at 126 pounds after placing third last season. Halter's goal was to become the 68th wrestler in state history to win three championships after winning as a freshman for Burlington and as a sophomore at Waterford.
Halter (14-1) opened in dominating fashion with a 16-1 technical fall in 5:22 over Kyler Neuberger over Beaver Dam Wayland in a quarterfinal. And in the semifinal, he scored a 5-3 decision over Michael Smith (16-4) of Appleton North.
But Halter, ranked second in the state in his weight class, met top-ranked Greyson Clark (18-0) of Kaukanua in the championship. And Clark, competing in his own fieldhouse, put on quite a show with a 13-1 major decision over Halter.
"It just wasn't his day today," Fitzgerald said. "He tech-falled his kid and then the second kid was kind of a unique wrestler. He battled through that one and pulled it out 5-3 and then just couldn't quite get his offense going in the last match. Everything he did just didn't work.
"Kudos to the kid from Kaukauna. He wrestled a good, smart match. It was the right match to wrestle, so he got it."
Cooper Willis completed his strong comeback after a challenging sophomore season in impression fashion. He became the first Union Grove wrestler to compete in a state championship match since Steve Winter placed second at 135 pounds in 1999.
After placing fourth at 106 pounds as a freshman, Willis struggled with the flu during the postseason and didn't qualify for state at 120 pounds last year.
Willis made the big jump to 152 pounds as a junior this season, yet handled himself well on the big stage of the state tournament.
Ranked sixth in the state in his weight class, Willis opened by pinning Demitrio Covarrubius (10-4) of Schofield D.C. Everest in 4:53 in a quarterfinal.
He followed that with a 3-1 decision over fourth-ranked Ethan Riddle (17-4) of Germantown. In the championship match against top-ranked Mitchell Mesenbrink (17-0) of Hartland Arrowhead, Willis was pinned in 1:32.
Mesenbrink, a junior, was the state champion at 138 pounds last season.
"His transition on top when he's in control from one move to the next is outstanding," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said of Mesenberg. "We got caught in a cradle. It wasn't quite the ending or the showing he wanted to put out there, but being top two in the state, it was just a really, really good day."
Cade Willis, a senior, returned to the podium for the first time since his freshman season in 2018 by placing third at 132 pounds.
Willis (16-1), ranked third in the state in his weight class, scored a 4-2 decision over Bryce Jankowski (15-3) of Cedarburg in a quarterfinal. Then, in the semifinal against top-ranked Nicolar Rivera (11-0) of Stoughton, Willis lost a 5-1 decision.
But he shook off that disappointment to finish his high school career with two impressive victories. Willis scored a 15-8 decision over Hoyt Blaskowski (17-2) of Marshfield, which put him into the third-place match.
Willis maintained his momentum, defeating Parker Kratchovil (18-4) of Holmen 6-1 to secure third place.
"Rivera is nationally ranked and just outstanding," Weis said. "We lost 5-1 in that match and it's tough for kid to realize his lifelong dream of becoming a state champion in not there anymore.
"It was a testament to Cade's ability to reset and just be fantastic. He came out and won his next two matches and just did a really, really good job. He was in control of his last match."
With the Willis' brothers father, Jesse, being a longtime assistant to Weis, Cade and Cooper have been in the school's wrestling room long before they enrolled at Union Grove. Weis said they have left quite a legacy. And Cooper still has one year remaining with the Broncos.
"Their dad is a coach, so Cade has been up in the room since the fourth or fifth grade, working on things and being a part of the team," Weis said. "Those two boys have really put Union Grove wrestling on the map.
"When we go to different tournaments, I get so many compliments from coaches about those kids because they put in a lot of time."
For Cherba, the last two seasons have been a redemption after the disappointment of his sophomore season. He was disqualified for not wearing a mouth guard when he was one victory from earning a medal at 126 pounds that year, but Cherba has gone on to place third at 132 pounds as a junior and third at 138 this season.
And he did by being mentally strong after a crushing loss.
In the semifinals, Cherba (14-2) lost a 1-0 decision after Sam Lorenz (12-1) scored on an escape early in the third period. But Cherba put that disappointment behind him to pin Gabe Pugh (13-2) of Marshfield in the consolation semifinal and then score a 12-6 decision over Charlie Millard (18-2) of Mequon Homestead in the third-place match.
"I started off my next match (following the loss to Lorenz) a little slower than I would have liked," Cherba said. "I kind of picked up the pace and kind of realized that no one else in the state can touch me. And I ended up doing great for my last two matches.
"The kid that won it, I thought I was better than, but you can't change it now."
For Jaden Bird, a sentimental favorite after the death of his brother, Josh, last May, it was a painful final day to his high school career.
After opening with a 6-4 sudden victory over Oascar Wilkowski of Watertown at 120 pounds, he lost a 14-7 decision to undefeated Alec Hunter of Oshkosh West in the semifinals. Hunter (18-0) is ranked No. 1 in the state at 120 pounds whole Bird (14-2) is second.
And then in the consolation semifinal, Luis Paladino of Oak Creek scored a 3-1 sudden victory over Bird, who settled for sixth place.
Bird had placed third at 113 pounds as a sophomore and fourth at the same weight last season.
Burlington's other qualifier, Grant Koenen (10-5) lost both of his matches. He was pinned in 6:59 by Kolby Heiniz (10-3) of Waunakee in the quarterfinal. Wyatt Brandt (12-6) of Shawano then scored a 10-8 sudden victory over Koenen in a first-round consolation match.
Travis Moore (12-3) of Union Grove went 0-2 at 160 pounds. He was pinned by Jack Ganos (12-3) of Hartland Arrowhead in 1:15 in a quarterfinal. In a first-round consolation match, he was pinned in 4:24 by Landon Thern (15-2) of Hortonville.
"Travis went out and battled from the start," Weis said.
Evan Danowski (12-3) of Waterford lost both of his matches at 170 pounds. After losing a 6-3 decision to Brody Hemauer (13-1) in a quarterfinal, Danowski lost a 5-0 decision to Carter Vetsch (16-3) of Holmen in a first-round consolation match.
Henry Amborn (15-3) of St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central, the only Racine County wrestler in the Division 2 Tournament at Adams-Friendship, placed sixth at 145 pounds after going 1-2.
Amborn, a junior at Catholic Central, lost a 5-1 decision to River Halopka (14-2) of Abbotsford/Colby in the consolation semifinal.