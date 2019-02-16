A moment of panic silenced the crowd inside the John R. Belden Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.
About a minute into the second round of Hayden Halter’s 120-pound championship match in the WIAA Division 1 Horlick Sectional, he grimaced in pain and grabbed at his right shoulder.
Halter, a sophomore at Waterford, held a 4-1 lead over Waukesha South’s Joey Rozanski at that point in the match, but there was doubt whether the standout wrestler would be able to continue.
“I got my shoulder cranked on pretty hard and I felt a shooting pain,” Halter said. “But I wasn’t going to give up; I gave it all I had.”
He gave it all he had and then some. Halter, the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 120 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, persevered through the pain and earned a sectional title with a 7-1 win over Rozanski (29-8). With the victory, Halter (37-6) will have a chance to win his second straight state title at Madison. He won it last season at 106 pounds while competing for Burlington.
“I try to mix up what I’m going to do every match,” Halter said. “Not a lot of kids can predict what I’m going to come at them with and it keeps them off balance.
“I felt good out there today and it feels great to be going back to state. The plan is to go win another title. My hope is that all the hard work that I’ve been putting in pays off.”
Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said Halter had his arm checked after the meet and he will be good to go for state.
“He got in a bad situation with his legs in that final match,” Fitzpatrick said. “His arm got caught up underneath Rozanski and I think it just scared him more than anything. He’ll be OK.”
Halter was initially not allowed to wrestle in the Division 1 Pewaukee Regional due to two unsportsmanlike penalty calls against him in the championship match of the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament Feb. 2, but Racine County Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Piontek overruled the WIAA and cleared Halter to wrestle at Pewaukee.
Halter’s message to the WIAA was clear Saturday.
“They need to make their rules more consistent,” he said. “There were kids from Mukwonago today that flexed at the crowd after they won a match and didn’t get an unsportsmanlike call. All I have to say is I can’t wait for them to see me at state.”
Halter’s mother, Brynn, added: “I think the message we want to put out there is if you believe in something and you’re passionate about it and you believe you’re right, always follow through. Hayden is here today and that’s what matters to us.”
In addition to Halter, Waterford advanced several wrestlers to state.
Alex Guardiola (40-2) at 152 pounds and Zach Kaminski (27-13) at 170 pounds each won championships at their respective weight class.
Guardiola dominated with a pin in his first match against Whitnall/Greendale’s Radell Staples (17-11) in 3:00. He then defeated Wauwatosa West’s Rhetley Jones (36-12) by major decision (16-4) and won the championship with a technical fall (17-2) against Mukwonago’s Cole Hansen (35-8). Guardiola also defeated Hansen Feb. 9 to win the Division 1 Pewaukee Regional.
“Alex looked like a different wrestler against Hansen this time around,” Fitzpatrick said. “He told me, ‘I got this, coach,’ before the match and he went out there and wrestled very efficiently.”
Kaminski was equally effective. He won his first two matches by pin, then defeated Mukwonago’s Aaron Schmitz (36-12) by major decision (10-1) to win the championship.
Finishing in second for the Wolverines was Lucas Johnson (28-16) at 106 pounds, Joshua Cherba (41-11) at 126 pounds, and Boyd Biggs (36-14) at 220 pounds.
Johnson and Cherba each won their first two matches, then lost in the championship, but took second place by rule, meaning they had already beaten the wrestler they would have faced next.
Biggs’ route to state was far more circuitous and eventful. The senior won his first match by pin in 5:11 against Greenfield’s Jayce Craig (30-13), but lost in the next round to Pewaukee’s Josh Keskinen (43-7), which sent Biggs to the consolation bracket.
From there, he beat Mukwonago’s Caleb Willmann (35-15) in overtime (12-10), then won his wrestleback against New Berlin West’s Donovan Acevedo (33-10) by pin in 2:36 to take second place and advance.
“Boyd is a mentally tough kid,” Fitzpatrick said. “A lot of guys would have folded after losing a match, but he fought his way back to state. I couldn’t be more happy for Boyd with him being a senior.”
For Horlick, senior Nick Cihler (38-9) took second place at 145 pounds and will advance to state for the first time in his career.
Cihler won by pin in his first two matches, but lost by major decision (15-4) in the championship to Mukwonago’s Nate Stokhaug (40-10). Cihler bounced back with a narrow win (13-11) in the second place match against Waterford’s Jacob Cherba (27-17).
“I thought he wrestled very well today,” Horlick coach Jerry Kupper said. “He has a different style of wrestling and I think he can cause some problems at state. I’m excited to see what he does.”
