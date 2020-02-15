WIAA Wrestling: 50 county wrestlers advance to sectional meet

Case was led by freshman Logan Jankowski, who finished third at 113 pounds. He won a 6-5 decision over Arlen Palmen of Westosha Central in the semifinals before getting pinned in the first- and second-place matches. His status for the sectional is up in the air, however, after he suffered a possible broken thumb during the second-place match, Case coach Dave Edwards said.

“Logan is a first-year wrestler and he’s done a great job all throughout the season,” Edwards said. “He was able to finish the match, but we’ll see how it’s looking moving forward.”

Oak Creek Regional

Waterford, led by two-time state champion Hayden Halter and two other regional champions, had all 11 of its wrestlers entered in the regional advance to the sectional next Saturday at Prairie.

Mukwonago won the sectional going away with 310 points. Waterford was second with 206.5, Park was fifth (122), St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie was sixth (48) and Horlick was seventh (29.5).

Halter, a junior ranked third at 126 pounds in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, had to work for his regional title in a tough match against Park senior Joseph Mendoza, a state qualifier last year.