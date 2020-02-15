WIAA Wrestling: 50 county wrestlers advance to sectional meet

Racine County high school wrestlers had a field day at their WIAA Division 1 regional meets Saturday.
The county’s seven teams, led by Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove, had 50 wrestlers qualify for next Saturday’s St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie Sectional at Prairie in Wind Point.
The Demons, who won the Westosha Central Regional, led the way with 13 qualifiers and the runner-up Broncos had 10. At the Oak Creek Regional, the runner-up Wolverines had 11 qualifiers, giving the three schools west of Interstate 94 a combined 34 qualifiers.
Leading Racine schools was Park with seven qualifiers. Case had four, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie had three and Horlick had two.
Westosha Central Regional
Burlington had an impressive day with nine champions and two second-place finishers among their 13 qualifiers. In one stretch, the Demons won seven straight weight classes from 145 through 220 pounds.
Burlington totaled 290.5 points, more than 100 points ahead of Union Grove (183), and qualified for the team sectional for the third straight year and seventh time in nine years.
In the team sectional on Tuesday at Kenosha Bradford, the Demons will go against Mukwonago, which won the Oak Creek Regional in a similarly dominating way. The Indians are ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online Division 1 team poll and Burlington is No. 4.
“We definitely had a great day,” Demons coach Jade Gribble said. “We want to keep that rolling for Tuesday. The kids are competing well and they did a great job today.
Champions for Burlington were Jaden Bird (113 pounds), Grant Koenen (120), Max Ehlen (145), Cody Welker (152), Ben Kumprey (160), Jake Skrundz (170), Qwade Gehring (182), Zach Wallace (195) and Zeke Tiedt (220). Taking second were Nolan Myszkiewicz (106) and Nathaniel Cortez (126).
One of the highlights of the day for Gribble was Tiedt’s championship at 220. In the title match, he faced Corbin Spencer of Westosha Central, who beat Tiedt 3-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament Feb. 8.
Tiedt (30-12), who is not ranked in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, turned the tables Saturday by beating Spencer 3-1 in overtime after the two were tied 1-1 after six minutes.
“It was nice he could win the final and avenge his loss from last week,” Gribble said. “They’re both sophomores and they’re both learning. Zeke was able to get it at the end (Saturday).”
Five of the Demons’ titles were by pin (Bird, Koenen, Gehring) or technical fall (Welker, Skrundz). The closest title match was a 7-2 victory by Kumprey, ranked sixth at 160, over Logan Pye of Wilmot (honorable mention).
Union Grove had two champions, senior Luke Peterson at 106 and junior Cade Willis at 132.
Peterson, in his first regional meet, dominated his weight class with three pins, including a victory in 2:28 over Mason Gauger of Wilmot.
“Luke wrestled really hard and really well,” Broncos coach Andy Weis said. “As a senior, to wrestle in your first regionals and managed to top your weight class, I’m just incredibly proud of him and all the hard work he’s put in this season to get here.”
Willis (38-2), ranked sixth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, started with a pair of pins in a combined 2:31, then beat freshman Corbin Ramos of Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (38-4, honorable mention at 126) on a 4-1 decision in the final.
“Cade wrestled a really smart match in the finals against a really good freshman,” Weis said. “He had good position the whole time, played it really slow and was looking for any opportunity to get a takedown while making sure his opponent couldn’t get the edge on him.”
You have free articles remaining.
Finishing second for Union Grove were Jon Sackman (152) and Trae Ford (195). After losing in the semifinals, Sackman won two wrestleback matches to take second, and Ford won his second-place wrestleback on a 57-second pin.
“The boys wrestled really well and I’m happy with the way they all fought in the tournament,” Weis said. “I’m pretty sure we are sending a school-record amount of wrestlers to sectionals.”
Case was led by freshman Logan Jankowski, who finished third at 113 pounds. He won a 6-5 decision over Arlen Palmen of Westosha Central in the semifinals before getting pinned in the first- and second-place matches. His status for the sectional is up in the air, however, after he suffered a possible broken thumb during the second-place match, Case coach Dave Edwards said.
“Logan is a first-year wrestler and he’s done a great job all throughout the season,” Edwards said. “He was able to finish the match, but we’ll see how it’s looking moving forward.”
Oak Creek Regional
Waterford, led by two-time state champion Hayden Halter and two other regional champions, had all 11 of its wrestlers entered in the regional advance to the sectional next Saturday at Prairie.
Mukwonago won the sectional going away with 310 points. Waterford was second with 206.5, Park was fifth (122), St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie was sixth (48) and Horlick was seventh (29.5).
Halter, a junior ranked third at 126 pounds in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, had to work for his regional title in a tough match against Park senior Joseph Mendoza, a state qualifier last year.
Mendoza got the first takedown of the match, but Halter came back and tied the match at 2-2 in the third period. Halter got a takedown shortly thereafter and rode out Mendoza the rest of the way for a 4-2 victory to improve to 40-2.
“He did a nice duck under and almost got some back points,” Wolverines coach Tom Fitzpatrick said of Halter. “When Hayden is down, he never gets flustered — he keeps going.”
Lucas Johnson (42-6), ranked seventh at 106 and Evan Danowski (39-9, honorable mention) also won championships.
In their respective title matches, Johnson beat Sabri Sino of Franklin 7-4 and Danowski surprised fourth-ranked Lucas Benn of Mukwonago by winning 6-3.
“He’s really coming up,” Fitzpatrick said of Danowski. “He’s putting it together at the right time. He controlled the whole match and he was fun to watch.”
Hudson Halter (113), Joshua Cherba (132), Lucas Winski (145), Will French (152) and Zach Kaminski (170) each finished second.
Park had one champion in Dashawn Bolton (8-2) at 138 pounds. Bolton, who has missed a good part of the season, had too few matches to be seeded, so the coaches put him as the No. 6 seed, Panthers coach Jon Burdick said.
Bolton ended up dominating his opponents, winning a 12-5 decision in the quarterfinals, pinning Devin Lawrence of Mukwonago in 3:03 in the semifinals and beating Hunter Rudzinski of Waterford 13-6 in the title match.
“I tried to lobby to the other coaches to have him seeded higher, but they weren’t having any of it,” Burdick said. “I tried to warn them.”
Burdick was also pleased with Mendoza’s performance against Halter.
“Even though he didn’t win, being able to wrestle that well against Halter will be a big boost for him heading into sectionals,” Burdick said.
Dominic Ford (195) also finished second, getting pinned in 1:03 by fourth-ranked Ryan Krimpelbein of Mukwonago in the first-place match before pinning Jack Baretz of Franklin in 1:30 in the second-place match.
“We ended up coming in with nine kids and we knew it was going to be tough to get them all through, but we managed to get seven to move on to sectionals and I’m really happy with the way they performed,” Burdick said.
St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie had three sectional qualifiers — fourth-place finishers Daniel Sanchez (132), Zachary Cruz (195) and Traykiese Gillentine (220) — and Horlick had two qualifiers, fourth-place finishers Damarion McCray (126) and Lorenzo Paez (138).